FREEMAN — Menno Wolves boys track and field coach Ken Bruckner likes the versatility his team shows throughout a track meet.
“Our throwers came up big today and our jumpers came up big,” said Bruckner. “It’s a fun group to be around.”
The Wolves won the Region 4B meet, Thursday at Freeman High School, with 159 points, 32 ahead of second-place Viborg-Hurley with 127. Menno registered five victories in the event.
Bruckner’s focus for the team was to help athletes improve times or standings, as the top 24 times or distances in the standings for the whole season qualify an athlete for the State Tournament May 25-27 in Sioux Falls.
“With everything that we are qualified in, we’re in the hunt,” Bruckner said. “If we have a good week, hopefully we can get on the podium. Today we improved a lot of times and put some kids in position to get into faster heats.”
Owen Eitemiller won the pole vault, matching his first-place distance of 12-6. He placed second in the 110 hurdles (17.48 seconds) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.26 seconds). Eitemiller admitted that versatility is important to compete in different events.
“If you can do one, it definitely helps you with the other,” he said. “As far as hurdles and pole vault, you gain more body control doing both of them.”
The pole vault competition ended shortly before the 300 hurdles started. Eitemiller, who had top-24 times in both the 110 and 300 hurdles entering Thursday’s action, said it will help him for the events to be spread out at the state tournament.
Centerville Girls Take Home 4B Crown
After winning a region tournament for the second year in a row, Centerville Tornadoes girls track and field coach John Shubeck wants his team going after another plaque.
“We’re trying to place and be one of the top teams at state,” said Shubeck. “We’re going to get better every year from here on out, but this year, we’re going to bring home our first plaque in quite a few years. That’s our goal.”
Centerville won with 156 points, 40 ahead of the second-place Menno Wolves with 116.
Lillie Eide, who took home the Tornadoes’ sole victory in an individual competition with a 1:02.12 400 dash, echoed her coach’s sentiments.
“That is our goal,” she said. “We’ve never been able to do that, but this year, we have a lot of chance and potential.”
Eide’s time in the 400 was her personal best, 0.02 seconds better than her 12th place time of 1:02.14 entering the meet.
“I wanted to get out strong. I did and I had the lead the whole race,” Eide said. “I usually slow down on my last 50 (yards) but I didn’t (today).”
Shubeck also praised Rylie Tieman, who was third in the long jump (15-3.75) and triple jump (31-7.5) and Bailey Hansen, who was second in the pole vault (8-6) and third in the 300 hurdles (49.89 seconds), for leading the way for the Tornadoes.
“It’s been huge, especially from where we came from a few years ago,” Shubeck said. “These girls are amazing. Everybody’s having a blast. They’ve put in a lot of work to get (to state).”
Menno’s Massey Tallies Four Victories In Event
Menno’s Ashton Massey led the second-place girls team as she registered victories in the 100 hurdles (15.78 seconds), 300 hurdles (46.56 seconds), triple jump (34-10.5) and as the last runner on the Wolves’ 3200 relay team (Ellyana Ulmer, Ervin Schrock, Zoe Schaeffer and Massey) that ran 10:33.55 to win the event.
“It’s exciting,” Massey said. “Performing well at any meet is amazing, but (performing well) right before state gets momentum going and I’m excited for next week.”
Even though Massey did not improve on any times, she entered the meet first in all three individual events she competed in.
“It was important to do well in my state events at this meet so I am mentally prepared and ready for it,” she said.
Massey is looking for personal bests at the state meet next weekend.
Additionally on the girls’ side, Scotland’s Trinity Bietz won the shot put at 38-0.75. She came into the meet first in Class B at 40-7.5.
On the boys’ side, Viborg-Hurley’s Luke Campbell won the 110 hurdles at 15.63 seconds. His time of 14.96 seconds coming into the meet was first in Class B. He improved on his fourth-place time of 41.64 seconds in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 41.47 seconds to win that event.
Of note, concerns about poor air quality and hazy weather sped up the meet, which ended a bit after 3 p.m. The last race was originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m. It is the last year of region meets in South Dakota since the top 24 times throughout the season qualify athletes for the state tournament.
