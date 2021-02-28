SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks beat Sioux Falls Washington 2-1 for the title in the South Dakota High School Bowling Association State Tournament, held Thursday at Empire Bowl in Sioux Falls. It was the Bucks’ second title in three seasons.
In the girls’ tournament, held Friday at Empire Bowl, the Yankton Gazelles earned a seventh place finish.
The Bucks scored victories over Harrisburg (2-0), Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-0) and Brookings (2-1) to advance to the final in the double-elimination bracket. Washington topped the Bucks 2-1 to force a second championship matchup, which Yankton won.
Josh Bern rolled a 235 high game and 663 series, and Parker Pooler rolled a 256 high game and 632 series to lead Yankton in the qualifying round. Carter Teply added a 227 high game and 590 series.
In the girls’ tournament, the Gazelles suffered 2-1 losses to Brookings and Washington after ranking second in the qualifying round. Rylie Hoerner earned all-tournament honors with a 601 series in qualifying, sparked by a 219 high game. Hannah Washburn rolled a 202 high game and 571 series, and Teighlor Karstens rolled a 212 high game and 563 series for the Gazelles.
Both the Bucks (8-2) and Gazelles (7-3) ranked second in the regular season standings this season.
