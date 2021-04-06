SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Ethan Bray and freshman Demar Francis have been named the Summit League Men’s Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended April 4.
Bray vaulted an outdoor best 18-4 ¾ (5.61m) to capture the pole vault at the USD Early Bird. The height leads the Summit League and is tied for sixth in the nation this spring.
A native of Fishers, Indiana, Bray has five career Summit weekly honors.
Francis ran on the Coyotes’ record-breaking 4x100-meter relay Saturday at the USD Early Bird. The relay clocked 40.24 seconds to break the Lillibridge Track Complex facility record. The time also ranks 26th in the nation. In open events on Saturday, Francis finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 10.67 seconds.
Hailing from St. Thomas, Jamaica, Francis earns his second career Summit Track Athlete of the Week award. This also marks the second-straight week that a Coyote has garnered the Summit men’s track honor outdoors.
The South Dakota men’s track and field team is ranked No. 25 in the country this spring.
Next up for the Coyotes is the South Dakota Challenge scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field.
