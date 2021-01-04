VERMILLION — Four wins. An average margin of victory of 29 points. No game closer than 15 points.
The University of South Dakota may have made its weekend men’s and women’s basketball sweeps of Denver look easy to the average observer, both Coyotes coaches were quick to point out that it was anything but.
On Saturday, the women won 87-47 and the men won 93-54, an average margin of 39.5 points. Sunday’s games were much closer, an 89-74 women’s victory and a 79-57 men’s win, a margin of 18.5 points.
“I think it’s certainly an incredible challenge from day one to day two, regardless of outcomes,” said USD women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit after Sunday’s victory. “I think it’s just an opportunity for us to understand that day one doesn’t necessarily depict what day two is going to look like. It’s a completely different game.”
USD men’s coach Todd Lee foreshadowed the challenges of facing an opponent after a convincing win on day one during Saturday’s post-game press conference.
“All I know is, the hardest thing to coach against is human nature,” he said. “Our guys need to know we’re going to see a completely different team tomorrow.”
The Coyote men nearly matched the defensive output on Sunday, thanks to back-to-back strong defensive efforts against Denver’s Jase Townsend. Townsend entered the weekend averaging a Pioneer-best 20.3 points per game, but was held to seven and eight points in the two games.
“Xavier Fuller did a great job tonight, did a great job all weekend,” USD sophomore guard A.J. Plitzuweit said of Fuller, who was the primary defender on Townsend during the weekend.
The Coyote women pulled away in the second and third quarters, but saw their lead shrink as Denver had a 25-1 edge in free throw attempts in the second half. Denver’s Uju Ezeudu set a school record with 16 made free throws in the contest.
“We have to go back and look at how we fouled in the third and fourth quarter,” Coach Plitzuweit said. “Some of them were on the offensive end, certainly a lot of them on the defensive end to get Ezeudu to the free throw line as many times as she did.”
USD’s men and women were the only programs to go 2-0 at home on the opening weekend of Summit League play.
Both North Dakota State (over Western Illinois) and Oral Roberts (over Omaha) swept road series. Kansas City and North Dakota split their series, with Kansas City winning on Sunday.
On the women’s side, NDSU and WIU split their games, with the Bison winning on Sunday. The Omaha-Oral Roberts games were postponed. The second matchup between Kansas City and North Dakota was cancelled after KC won the opener.
South Dakota State had the bye this week.
This week’s Summit League matchups will be Saturday-Sunday affairs, with USD at Kansas City, North Dakota at Oral Roberts, WIU at SDSU and Omaha at NDSU.
Sjerven Earns SL, Mid-Major Honors
South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven piled up the honors after piling up the stats in USD’s weekend sweep of Denver.
The preseason Player of the Year in the Summit League, Sjerven was named the College Sports Madness National Mid-Major Player of the Week, as well as the Summit League Player of the Week.
Sjerven averaged 24 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of weekend games against Denver to open the Summit slate. She added 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and four assists in limited minutes against Midland on Wednesday. She shot 71.4 percent from the field during the week and reached 1,000 collegiate points on her final bucket of the weekend.
Hailing from Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven is all over the national ranking this season. She’s ranked seventh in the nation for total blocks (23), 10th for field-goal percentage (.663), 20th for total rebounds (87) and 20th for total points (172). Sjerven leads the Summit in each of those categories. She also ranks in the nation’s top-20 for free throws made and attempted.
