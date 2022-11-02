Four days later, a totally different story.
And it wasn’t a plot twist that was welcomed by the Mount Marty men’s basketball team.
A game after nearly breaking a school record for long-distance shooting, the Lancers couldn’t break an icy spell from deep and Waldorf (Iowa) capitalized with a 62-52 victory on Wednesday night at Cimpl Arena.
In a season-opening win Sunday, Mount Marty drained 21 three-pointers, but made just 3-of-26 shots from long range in its next outing.
“That’s the game of basketball sometimes. It can go in ebbs and flows like that,” MMU head coach Collin Authier said.
“The biggest thing is us having to do a better job of, when those shots aren’t falling, not letting that impact other parts of our game.”
Unlike Sunday when they made 21-of-36 three-pointers, the Lancers had to find another way to put the ball in the hoop on Wednesday -- at least in the first half.
Mount Marty was just 1-of-11 from deep, but did some damage in the paint to command a 32-27 lead at halftime.
While the home team went cold from the field, Waldorf continued to chip away at the Mount Marty lead until the visiting Warriors took a 39-38 lead with 12:32 remaining. The Lancers later tied the game at 42-42, but Walforf led from there.
Mount Marty started the second half with a three-pointer by Josh Arlt, but didn’t make another one until Caden Casey swished one with 45.6 seconds left -- which brought the Lancers to within five points.
Ultimately, though, the vast majority of those shots didn’t fall through the net.
“The only thing you can do is live it out,” Authier said. “Our focus is to peak at the end of the season, and hopefully this is one of those games we look back at and remember that we learned from it.”
Freshman Tash Lunday led Mount Marty with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while senior Lincoln Jordre added nine points and 10 rebounds. From there, senior Kade Stearns added seven points and junior Dayvon Botts had five points off the bench.
Waldorf got 18 points from Justin Wiggins, and 16 points apiece from Khyle Washington and Noah Miller.
Mount Marty will play two games this weekend at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls. On Saturday, the Lancers will face Presentation at 4 p.m. and Sunday will take on Valley City State at 2 p.m.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
WALDORF (2-0)
Khyle Washington 7-13 0-0 16; Jordin Webb 0-5 0-0 0; Tyree’on Johnson 2-6 3-6 7; Noah Miller 3-9 7-9 16; Jaylan Slaughter 1-1 1-2 3; Justin Wiggins 6-10 2-2 18; Zack Meyer 0-4 0-0 0; Joshua Woods 1-2 0-0 2; Jevon Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 20-51 13-19 62.
MOUNT MARTY (1-1)
Josh Arlt 1-7 2-2 5; Kade Stearns 3-8 1-1 7; Cole Bowen 2-8 0-1 4; Tash Lunday 6-13 1-2 14; Lincoln Jordre 4-9 1-1 9; Noah Allen 0-1 0-0 0; Chase Altenburg 0-1 0-0 0; Caden Casey 1-5 0-0 3; Tristan Furgeson 2-4 0-0 4; Dayvon Botts 2-4 1-2 5; Matthew Becker 0-0 1-2 1. TOTALS 21-60 7-11 52.
Halftime: MMU 32-27. Three-Pointers: Waldorf 9-30 (Wiggins 4-7, Miller 3-9, Washington 2-6, Webb 0-4, Meyer 0-4), MMU 3-26 (Casey 1-5, Arlt 1-6, Lunday 1-6, Jordre 0-1, Allen 0-1, Furgeson 0-1, Stearns 0-3, Bowen 0-3). Total Rebounds: MMU 35 (Lunday 14), Waldorf 34 (Johnson 10). Assists: Waldorf 10 (Johnson 3), MMU 9 (Bowen 4). Turnovers: MMU 16, Waldorf 15. Personal Fouls: MMU 17, Waldorf 15. Fouled Out: None. Attendance: 343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.