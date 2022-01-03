BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Augustana’s Lauren Sees is the NSIC South Division Player of the Week after leading the Augustana women’s basketball team to victories over nonconference foe Dakota Wesleyan and Wayne State. The weekly honor is the first of Sees’ career.
The Avon native averaged 25.5 points over the two contests while shooting 62.9 percent from the field.
Sees scored a season-high 27 points against Dakota Wesleyan along with three rebounds, two steals and two assists.
In the game against Wayne State Sees scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go with six assists and four rebounds.
Augustana will continue its homestand by welcoming MSU Moorhead and Northern State to the Sanford Pentagon. The tilt against MSU Moorhead will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the contest against Northern State will be played Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.