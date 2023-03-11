LINCOLN, Neb. — The Parkview Christian Patriots held on late to defeat the Wynot Blue Devils 52-49 in the Nebraska Class D2 State Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Parkview Christian outscored Wynot 11-1 second quarter to take a 23-21 halftime lead and never trailed in the second half on their way to their second consecutive Class D2 title.
Wynot scored six straight points to get within five, 48-43, with 48.2 seconds remaining. Dylan Heine and Carson Wieseler also made 3-pointers late, but Parkview Christian knocked down four free throws down the stretch to come away with the victory.
The Blue Devils led 20-12 after the first quarter as they shot 8-13 in the quarter. In the second and third quarter, Parkview Christian’s defense held Wynot to 2-28 shooting.
Maurice Reide led the Patriots with 17 points. Terance Pittman added 13 points, while Keyan Simonson registered 11 points and nine rebounds.
Heine led Wynot with 20 points, adding nine rebounds and four assists. Zack Foxhoven added 12 points. Carson Wieseler registered 11 points and nine rebounds.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN (26-3) 12 11 13 16 — 52
WYNOT (24-5) 20 1 6 22 — 49
