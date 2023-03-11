LINCOLN, Neb. — The Parkview Christian Patriots held on late to defeat the Wynot Blue Devils 52-49 in the Nebraska Class D2 State Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Parkview Christian outscored Wynot 11-1 second quarter to take a 23-21 halftime lead and never trailed in the second half on their way to their second consecutive Class D2 title.

