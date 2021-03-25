The River City Rainbow Chase was held March 13 in Yankton. The event raised $1,700 for the Yankton Swim Team. The winners of the 5k were Brian Jensen 26:43 and Lindsey Jacobson 21:28. The Lucky 7 mile winners were Jackie Freeman 54:16 and Joshua Monson 41:27. Kristi Thunker and Beth Rye won the best dressed.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Letter: ‘Turning The Corner’ (23)
- Yankton Puts Mask Mandate On Hold (22)
- Letter: A ‘List Of Evils’ (14)
- Letter: Pro-Life Victory (13)
- Letter: The Mismanaged (9)
- Letter: Wind Power Unreliable (8)
- Oh, The Reasons Dr. Seuss Had To Go (6)
- Letter: Engaging In The Process (5)
- Letter: Remembering (5)
- ‘The Power Of Mary’ (5)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.