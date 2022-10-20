CORSICA — The No. 12 seed Irene-Wakonda Eagles upset the No. 5 seed Corsica-Stickney Jaguars 61-52 in the first round of the Class 9B State Playoffs Thursday.

Irene-Wakonda did not score in the first quarter. Dashel Spurrel completed 13-20 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 26 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Chase Dahlerup had an excellent game on the ground as well, gaining 182 yards on 20 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Miles Pollman registered six catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

