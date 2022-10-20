CORSICA — The No. 12 seed Irene-Wakonda Eagles upset the No. 5 seed Corsica-Stickney Jaguars 61-52 in the first round of the Class 9B State Playoffs Thursday.
Irene-Wakonda did not score in the first quarter. Dashel Spurrel completed 13-20 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 26 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Chase Dahlerup had an excellent game on the ground as well, gaining 182 yards on 20 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Miles Pollman registered six catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Spurrel had eight tackles to go with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Dahlerup added six tackles of his own. Jens Hansen had six tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception while Brody VanBeek tallied five tackles with an interception of his own.
Irene-Wakonda and Corsica-Stickney each put up over 400 yards rushing. IW threw for 227 yards, while Corsica threw for 164. The teams combined was 1,172 total yards in the contest.
The Eagles travel to take on the No. 4 seed Sully Buttes Chargers in the quarterfinals on Oct. 27.
