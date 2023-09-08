Watertown used the nice weather to the best of their ability, placing three individuals in the Top 15 and winning the 2023 Yankton Invitational boys’ golf tournament with a score of 8-under 280 on Friday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Watertown head coach Corey Neale talked about his players’ ability to grind all day to get these types of results.
“They had a slow start today, but once they started hitting birdies, it turned around,” Neale said. “They had a fantastic day, and it was a lot of fun to watch them all play.”
Watertown had individual golfers take first and second at the invite, but it did not come easy as there was a three-way tie at the end of the regular 18-holes.
Jake Olson was able to come out on top, winning in the third round of the sudden death. Kaden Rylance, Olson’s teammate, took home second place, while Harrisburg’s Riley Christensen was knocked out of the tiebreaker after the first round to take third.
“We haven’t had this happen before, where they play against each other in tiebreak, but it has been close to happening throughout the season,” Neale said. “These two have played with each other all summer and play the game well, so I just told them to go out and have fun.”
Although Watertown was able to come out on top at this invite, the team knows the season is far from over. The ESD conference meet is at the end of September, while State Golf follows on the first week of October.
“We just have to continue to be competitive at practice, because that has continued to make us better this season,” Olson said. “For me, I need to continue to work on being more consistent throughout all 18-holes.”
The Yankton Bucks had a score of 316, landing them in 10th place at their home invite.
Yankton head coach Brett Sime noted that, although the team is disappointed with the results, they have plenty of positive things to look for and work on.
“The team was disappointed with the results, but I see that as a good thing. It shows they aren’t complacent and will continue to work hard to improve,” Sime said. “I did see many positives throughout the invite. We were able to play a lot of kids today, many of which played some of their best golf all season.”
Easton Vellek was the Bucks’ top placer, tying for 23rd place with a score of 75.
“Overall, he played very well for us, he just had a tough finish,” Sime stated.
The Bucks are not only looking to working on minor individual details, but also working on strengthening their mindset.
“Golf is a very mental sport, and golfers need to have a short term memory in the game if they want to do well,” Sime said. “Physical mistakes will happen from time-to-time in this game and that’s ok, but we really need to work on cutting back on the mental mistakes that take place.”
The Bucks will compete again on Monday at the Brookings Invitational, following that will be the Mitchell Invitational on Friday.
“Although there is not a lot of time to work on things before Monday’s Invite, the team will have plenty of time to work on internal things over the next couple of weeks, Sime said.
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Watertown 280; 2, Harrisburg 282; 3, O’Gorman 284; 4, Pierre 285; 5, Brandon Valley 302; T6, Mitchell 304; T6, S.F. Lincoln 304; T8, Aberdeen Central 314; T8, Brookings 314; 10, Yankton 316; 11, S.F. Jefferson 317; 12, R.C. Stevens 318; 13, S.F. Washington 336; 14, S.F. Roosevelt 337; 15, Huron 430
TOP 15: 1, Jake Olson, Watertown 68 (won on third playoff hole); 2, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 68; 3, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 68; T4, Luke Olson, Pierre 69; T4, Sawyer Sonneschein, Pierre 69; T4, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 69; T7, Liam Sarmiento, O’Gorman 70; T7, Gabe Norberg, Watertown 70; T7, Taten Mauney, O’Gorman 70; T10, Noah Larson, Mitchell 71; T10, Lincoln Houska, Pierre 71; T10, Nolan Cinco, O’Gorman 71; T10, Austin Clark, Brookings 71; T14, Owen Jorgenson, Brandon Valley; T14, Jackson Skuodas, S.F. Lincoln 72; T14, Charlie Swift, Harrisburg 72
YHS: T23, Easton Vellek 75; T29, Eli Larson 77; T52, Ryker Larsen, Kai Cody, Miles Krajewski 82; T63, William Youngblom 84; T73, Brayden Byrkeland 86; T80, Parker Riley, Isaac Dimmer 87; T85, Colton Hopkins 90; 87, Henry Homstad 91; T88, Christian Schaefer 92; 92, Collin Steppat 95; 93, Carter Schurman 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.