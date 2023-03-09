KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six members of the Mount Marty University men’s basketball team were recognized as All-America Scholar-Athletes by the NAIA, announced Thursday.
Seniors Matthew Becker, Kade Stearns and Will Turner, juniors Josh Arlt and Wyatt Windhorst and sophomore Max Herber were honored.
Stearns averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He finished with a team-best 52 made three-pointers.
Becker, a Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate, averaged 3.5 points per game. Turner averaged 3.2 points and 1.7 assists per game.
Arlt averaged 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Windhorst and Herber did not crack the varsity lineup in 2022-23.
To be recognized, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution. The student-athlete must also be nominated by the head coach or sports information director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.