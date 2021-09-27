PLATTE —Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner won the girls division of the Platte-Geddes Cross Country Invitational in Platte Saturday.
Koerner finished the 5k run in 20:47.77 to win by nearly 11 seconds. Gregory’s Emma Thomas and Hanson’s Taziah Hawkins placed second and third respectively.
Lexi Schoenfelder placed sixth with a time of 22:27.66 for Andes Central-Dakota Christian. Scot-land’s Jenna Vitek placed seventh and Menno’s Ashton Massey eighth.
Platte-Geddes finished third as a team in the girls race. Calli Slaba (11th), Dulcie Veurink (12th) and Taylor Schrank (19th) all placed inside the top 20. Andes Central-Dakota Christian placed fourth as a team, ahead of Freeman Academy-Marion and Burke.
Winner took the top two spots in the boys race, and Kade Watson and Joseph Laprath took home first and second for Winner. Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder placed fourth in a time of 18:58.18 in the boys race.
Collin Engebertson led the host Platte-Geddes team with a sixth place time of 19:40.58. Platte-Geddes placed sixth as a team.
Freeman Academy-Marion placed second in the team standings behind Schroeder’s strong race. Finley McConniel (13th), Tim Epp (16th) and Thalen Schroeder (17th) all placed inside the top 20 for Freeman Academy-Marion.
Avon and Bon Homme finished eighth and ninth respectively in the boys team standings. Tyler Tjeerdsma was the top Avon runner in 26th place. Nate Hall led Bon Homme with a 22nd place time of 21:04.91.
