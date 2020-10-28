SIOUX FALLS — The 2020 Summit League volleyball tournament will be held April 2-3, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, the Summit League announced Wednesday as part of the conference’s plans for fall sports championship sites.
Volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer all had their regular seasons this fall pushed to next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of South Dakota, the 2019 regular season volleyball champion, was set to host the 2020 tournament, but will retain the right to host the 2021 tournament, the league announced.
The 16-match volleyball regular season will begin Jan. 31 and conclude March 27, and the league’s nine members will play a double round robin format and will play the same opponent twice at one site. For example, USD will play South Dakota State on Sunday, Feb. 28 in Brookings and will then face the Jackrabbits again on Monday, March 1 in Brookings.
USD will host Omaha (Feb. 14-15), North Dakota State (Feb. 21-22), Oral Roberts (March 5-6) and Kansas City (March 19-20).
Like in volleyball, the league’s nine women’s soccer members will play a 16-match regular season with a double round robin format and members will play the same opponent twice at one site. USD will play both regular season games against SDSU in Brookings, on Friday, March 19 and Sunday, March 21.
The women’s soccer tournament will be a four-team event that will be held April 15-17 at Caniglia Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Denver, the 2019 regular season champion, will retain the right to host the 2021 tournament.
USD will host Omaha (March 5, 7), Western Illinois (March 12, 14), Oral Roberts (March 26, 28) and North Dakota State (April 2, 4).
“We are excited to be able to provide these championship experiences for our student-athletes and lock in these dates,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said. “We also appreciate the efforts that were made by the folks that run these two venues to step up in these unprecedented times and make them available for these championship competitions.”
The Joint Council also approved a motion from the men’s soccer coaches to give the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship to the regular season champion in their sport. A Summit League Men’s Soccer Championship will resume in fall of 2021 to determine the league’s automatic bid.
