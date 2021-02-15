BASKETBALL
MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Roncalli 44, Groton Area 32
Custer 71, Lakota Tech 56
Edgemont 46, Newell 45, OT
Estelline/Hendricks 57, Iroquois 31
Northwestern 56, Leola/Frederick 50
Vermillion 71, Madison 49
MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Florence/Henry 46, Colman-Egan 43
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Tri-Valley 56
Northwestern 37, Leola/Frederick 24
Wagner 55, Beresford 43
Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 44
MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Conestoga 71, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48
Fullerton 64, Osceola 63
Louisville 54, Syracuse 35
Morrill 44, Gordon/Rushville 42
Plainview 66, Hartington-Newcastle 60
Potter-Dix 52, Leyton 28
South Platte 76, Creek Valley 67
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Cozad vs. Broken Bow, ccd.
Hi-Line vs. South Loup, ccd.
MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
District B-1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 43, Omaha Mercy 19
Omaha Gross Catholic 73, Ralston 34
District B-5
South Sioux City 58, Schuyler 15
District B-6
Grand Island Northwest 55, Aurora 49
York 50, Seward 37
District B-8
Gering 67, Alliance 28
Sub-District Tournaments
C1-2: Lincoln Christian 55, Raymond Central 40
C1-4: Fort Calhoun 50, Omaha Concordia 47
C1-5: Arlington 39, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
C1-6: Wayne 53, Homer 40
C1-9: Minden 51, Gibbon 20
C1-10: Ainsworth 59, Valentine 51
C2-5: Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Creighton 41
C2-6: Stanton 54, Madison 26
C2-8: Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26
C2-9: Centura 45, Arcadia-Loup City 35
C2-10: Blue Hill 47, Southern Valley 39
C2-12: Bayard 66, Hemingford 32
D1-2: Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 63, Pawnee City 41
D1-3: Osmond 45, Wausa 40
D1-4: Niobrara-Verdigre 49, Bloomfield 46
D1-5: West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32
D2-1: Lewiston 62, College View Academy 25
D2-2: Nebraska Lutheran 31, Friend 28
D2-3: Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 32
D2-4: Elba 64, St. Edward 40
D2-5: Winside 63, Walthill 23
D2-9: Wallace 45, Hitchcock County 33
D2-10: Paxton 65, Hyannis 13
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Auburn vs. Fairbury, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Cornerstone Christian vs. Palmyra, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Crete vs. Beatrice, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Deshler vs. Heartland, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Hastings vs. Lexington, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Holdrege vs. McCook, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Norris vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Omaha Skutt Catholic vs. Bennington, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Syracuse vs. Falls City, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Waverly vs. Platteview, ppd. to Feb 16th.
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 976
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2785
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Dave Reich 278, James Garbarini 268, Randy Svendsen 267, Pat King 265, Chris Brandt 265
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Pat King 752, Tim Dooley 750, Doug Whipple 716, Mike Kruse 702, Dave Reich 692
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 104, Manitou 78, Czeckers 76.5, Stockwell Engineers 73, Coca-Cola 63.5, Santee 62.5, Old Lumber Company 60.5, Plath Chiropractic 58, The Newbies 55, J.R. Sports Cards 44
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 933
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Vogt Cleaners 2485
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 238-216 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 219-215, Susan Murphy 215 (errorless), Edwena Turner 209
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 634, Sharon Mernin 590, Susan Murphy 554, Edwena Turner 527, Ruth Drotzman 507
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 23-5, Pin Ups Casino 18-10, Hideout Studio & Spa 15-13, Downtown Screen Printing 13-15, Laser Barn 9-19
HIGHLIGHTS: Susan Murphy Turkey; Edwena Turner 2 Turkeys, 5-7; Peggy Muhmel 3-10; Ruth Drotzman 5-6; Jordan Drotzman Turkey & 4-5-7; Joan Tammen 3-7 & Turkey; Judy Barta Turkey And 5 In A Row; Sharon Mernin 4 In A Row And 5 In A Row
