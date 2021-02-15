BASKETBALL

MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Roncalli 44, Groton Area 32

Custer 71, Lakota Tech 56

Edgemont 46, Newell 45, OT

Estelline/Hendricks 57, Iroquois 31

Northwestern 56, Leola/Frederick 50

Vermillion 71, Madison 49

MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Florence/Henry 46, Colman-Egan 43

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Tri-Valley 56

Northwestern 37, Leola/Frederick 24

Wagner 55, Beresford 43

Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 44

MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Conestoga 71, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48

Fullerton 64, Osceola 63

Louisville 54, Syracuse 35

Morrill 44, Gordon/Rushville 42

Plainview 66, Hartington-Newcastle 60

Potter-Dix 52, Leyton 28

South Platte 76, Creek Valley 67

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Cozad vs. Broken Bow, ccd.

Hi-Line vs. South Loup, ccd.

MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

District B-1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 43, Omaha Mercy 19

Omaha Gross Catholic 73, Ralston 34

District B-5

South Sioux City 58, Schuyler 15

District B-6

Grand Island Northwest 55, Aurora 49

York 50, Seward 37

District B-8

Gering 67, Alliance 28

Sub-District Tournaments

C1-2: Lincoln Christian 55, Raymond Central 40

C1-4: Fort Calhoun 50, Omaha Concordia 47

C1-5: Arlington 39, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

C1-6: Wayne 53, Homer 40

C1-9: Minden 51, Gibbon 20

C1-10: Ainsworth 59, Valentine 51

C2-5: Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Creighton 41

C2-6: Stanton 54, Madison 26

C2-8: Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26

C2-9: Centura 45, Arcadia-Loup City 35

C2-10: Blue Hill 47, Southern Valley 39

C2-12: Bayard 66, Hemingford 32

D1-2: Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 63, Pawnee City 41

D1-3: Osmond 45, Wausa 40

D1-4: Niobrara-Verdigre 49, Bloomfield 46

D1-5: West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32

D2-1: Lewiston 62, College View Academy 25

D2-2: Nebraska Lutheran 31, Friend 28

D2-3: Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 32

D2-4: Elba 64, St. Edward 40

D2-5: Winside 63, Walthill 23

D2-9: Wallace 45, Hitchcock County 33

D2-10: Paxton 65, Hyannis 13

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Auburn vs. Fairbury, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Cornerstone Christian vs. Palmyra, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Crete vs. Beatrice, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Deshler vs. Heartland, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Hastings vs. Lexington, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Holdrege vs. McCook, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Norris vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Omaha Skutt Catholic vs. Bennington, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Syracuse vs. Falls City, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Waverly vs. Platteview, ppd. to Feb 16th.

BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 976

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2785

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Dave Reich 278, James Garbarini 268, Randy Svendsen 267, Pat King 265, Chris Brandt 265

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Pat King 752, Tim Dooley 750, Doug Whipple 716, Mike Kruse 702, Dave Reich 692

STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 104, Manitou 78, Czeckers 76.5, Stockwell Engineers 73, Coca-Cola 63.5, Santee 62.5, Old Lumber Company 60.5, Plath Chiropractic 58, The Newbies 55, J.R. Sports Cards 44

SPARETIME LADIES

HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 933

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Vogt Cleaners 2485

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 238-216 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 219-215, Susan Murphy 215 (errorless), Edwena Turner 209

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 634, Sharon Mernin 590, Susan Murphy 554, Edwena Turner 527, Ruth Drotzman 507

STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 23-5, Pin Ups Casino 18-10, Hideout Studio & Spa 15-13, Downtown Screen Printing 13-15, Laser Barn 9-19

HIGHLIGHTS: Susan Murphy Turkey; Edwena Turner 2 Turkeys, 5-7; Peggy Muhmel 3-10; Ruth Drotzman 5-6; Jordan Drotzman Turkey & 4-5-7; Joan Tammen 3-7 & Turkey; Judy Barta Turkey And 5 In A Row; Sharon Mernin 4 In A Row And 5 In A Row

