On a night filled with talk of choices being made by voters across the country, the Yankton volleyball team had no choice.
It could only play with the hand it was dealt.
The Gazelles were limited to eight available players for their Tuesday night home match with Sioux Falls Roosevelt. And all things considered, they made things interesting.
Roosevelt was able to secure a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 sweep over Yankton at the YHS gym.
Yankton was left to take the court with senior Allie Dilts, juniors Chloe McDermott, Tatum Hohenthaner and Savey, as well as freshmen Camille McDermott, Payton Moser, Macy Drotzmann and Camryn Koletzky.
“It was very hard,” Savey said. “We didn’t get to practice with that group, either.”
Although the night resulted in a loss for the Gazelles (7-18), they came away pleased with how they competed in stretches against the seventh-seeded team in Class AA — especially in a tight third set.
“There were times we had three juniors and all freshmen out there, and they didn’t get to practice together, but I couldn’t be more proud of our girls,” head coach Heather Olson said.
“They put themselves in a position to win in the third set.”
Yankton played the Rough Riders (9-9) tight in the first stage of the opening set, but Roosevelt was able to take control and then control most of the second set.
In the third set, however, Yankton was able to battle from a 20-15 deficit into a 20-19 deficit. The Gazelles got to within 21-20, but could get no closer.
“We believed in ourselves,” Savey said. “It went better than people maybe thought.”
The Gazelles were able to make adjustments and communicate, according to Olson.
“When you have a team at 20-21, you have to finish; that’s what we just talked about in the locker room,” she said. “We were staying right with them, and that’s a positive for us.”
Drotzmann led the offense with four kills to go along with three blocks, while Camille McDermott had 10 set assists and Moser had two kills. Chloe McDermott paced the defense with 21 digs.
“I was super proud of how hard we played,” Savey said.
Roosevelt won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-13, while Drotzmann had six kills and Moser had 11 set assists. The Rough Riders won the sophomore match 25-15, 25-13, while the Gazelles got seven set assists and two blocks from Allie Taggart, 11 digs from Addison Sedlacek, and two blocks from Tierney Faulk.
Roosevelt won both freshman matches. The ‘A’ match was 25-10, 25-17, and Yankton got six set assists from Ava Koller and 14 digs from Emma Eichacker. The ‘B’ match was 25-11, 25-13, and the Gazelles got seven set assists from Emma Herrboldt, and two kills and two digs from Tasha Duke.
Yankton will close the regular season on Thursday at home against top-ranked O’Gorman.
