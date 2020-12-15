VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball’s home opener against Drake scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to COVID concerns. The administrations from both programs are currently working to reschedule.
The game was to be the second meeting between the programs. Drake beat USD 69-53 on Nov. 27 as part of the Little Apple Classic in Manhattan, Kansas.
USD’s home opener will now be on Sunday against Mount Marty. Start time is 4 p.m.
