VERMILLION — Vermillion standout Megan Brady highlights a group of seven signees for the University of South Dakota women’s soccer team, USD announced Wednesday.
While playing for the Tanagers across town, Brady was a two-time all-state honoree and two-time Offensive Player of the Year. She also earned Game-Changer of the Year award in her high school career and was the 2021 MVP. Brady led the Tanagers to a third-place finish at the Nationals and a regional championship while suited up for Vermillion. Off the field, she was a National Honors Society member.
Brady is the daughter of BJ and Crystal Brady and plans to study dental hygiene while enrolled at South Dakota.
“Megan is an athletic local product,” said USD head coach Michael Thomas. “She is able to play any attacking position on the field and we are excited to see that translate on the field at USD.”
Joining Brady in the 2023 recruiting class are Kyla Brown (F, Estavale, Califoria; John F. Kennedy Middle College HS), Brooke Conway (MF, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Mountain Vista HS), Cambell Fischer (GK, Hartford, West Central HS), Sam Luft (D, Castle Pines, Colorado; Rock Canyon HS), Gillian Long (F, Chino Hills, California) and Mali Van Meeteren (MF, Chancellor; Sioux Falls Lincoln HS).
“We are so excited to welcome this group of players to the University of South Dakota,” Thomas said. “Maddie Gaffney and Maggie Sherman have done a great job of identifying individuals who are great students and people as well as soccer players. We believe this group will make a lasting impact at the University of South Dakota.”
Brown comes to South Dakota from Estavale, California where she played for John F. Kennedy Middle College high School. In her senior year, she netted 23 goals for the Timberwolves. She was also selected to try out for the ODP club team in the 2019 season. Brown has been on the honor roll all four years of high school and has been on the Dean’s List at Norco College where she has taken dual-credit classes. Brown is the daughter of Daneshia and Dreon Brown and plans to study nursing while at USD.
“Kyla is able to create chances for herself or for others with her skill and athleticism,” Thomas said. “The sky is the limit for her.”
Conway player her high school soccer for Mountain Vista High School in the Continental League. She was a second team all-conference selection in her career for the Golden Eagles. For her club team, she was a two-time Elite Clubs National League all-league member with a first team selection coming in the 2021 season. Conway maintained a 4.0 GPA through all four years of her high school career as well as lettering in academics all four years. Conway is the daughter of Mike and Dawn Conway, and she plans to study social sciences at South Dakota.
“Brooke is a tenacious and skilled midfielder,” Thomas said. “She can play centrally or out wide and is always creating chances when we watch her play.”
Fischer led West Central to three state soccer championships and a runner-up finish in her career. She was a two-time class A Soccer first-team selection and earned honorable mention honors as well. She was nominated for the Argus Leader’s Soccer Player of the Year award in 2021 and won the West Central Trojan Award that year too. Off the field, Fischer was a member of the National Honors Society and earned Champion of Character award in 2022. The daughter of Jon and Anna Fischer, she plans to study elementary education while enrolled at USD.
“Cambell is a strong and technical goalkeeper,” Thomas said. “She has had an outstanding career at West Central High School in Hartford. She also has an infectious personality that will serve our team well on and off the field.”
While in high school, Luft played for Real Colorado where she won a U17 ECNL National Championship with that team. She lettered in academics her sophomore year of high school. Luft is the daughter of Chris and Dana Luft, and she plans to study sociology while at South Dakota.
“Sam is a big defensive presence who can play as a defender or as a holding midfielder,” Thomas said. “She brings so many experiences that we are excited about having in our program.”
Long has been a varsity player since her freshman year of high school and was a Baseline League first-team selection her junior year. Long also played for Legends FC club team while in high school. She is the daughter of Rob and Julie Long. While enrolled at South Dakota, Long plans to study veterinary sciences.
“Gillian brings more athleticism to the attack,” Thomas said. “She is a long rangy attacker who can run behind players or beat them off the dribble.”
Van Meeteren recently won all-metro and all-state first team honors this season. She played for the Patriots in the Metro League, and she was an all-league selection in the 2021 season. Off the field, Van Meeteren was a member of the National Honors Society and a Lincoln High School scholar athlete in 2021. She won the President’s Cup in 2019 with her club team. Van Meeteren is the daughter of Scott and Lindsay Van Meeteren. She plans to get her degree in biology at South Dakota.
“Mali has covered the most ground on the field every time we have watched her play,” Thomas said. “She is a center midfielder who has a big engine and a high ceiling at the college level.”
