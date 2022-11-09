Vermillion's Brady Signs With USD
Vermillion's Megan Brady, 3, is congratulated by her teammates after a goal during the Tanagers' matchup with St. Thomas More in the first round of the South Dakota Class A girls' soccer playoffs. Brady has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of South Dakota and play women's soccer for the Coyotes beginning in the fall of 2023.

VERMILLION — Vermillion standout Megan Brady highlights a group of seven signees for the University of South Dakota women’s soccer team, USD announced Wednesday.

While playing for the Tanagers across town, Brady was a two-time all-state honoree and two-time Offensive Player of the Year. She also earned Game-Changer of the Year award in her high school career and was the 2021 MVP. Brady led the Tanagers to a third-place finish at the Nationals and a regional championship while suited up for Vermillion. Off the field, she was a National Honors Society member.

