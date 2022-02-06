Lucia Vidas posted a goal and an assist as Rushmore outlasted Yankton 3-2 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Paige Zimiga and Kya Olson each scored for Rushmore. Satori Pongklub, Hailey Rmans and Belita Haangala each had an assist in the victory.
Madeline Abbott and Bryn Kolberg each scored for Yankton. Hailey Bottolfson and Ryleigh Weidenbach each had an assist for the Gazelles.
Isabella Long made 20 saves in goal for Rushmore. Jayda Tjeerdsma had 17 saves for Yankton.
Yankton finishes the home portion of its season on Friday, Feb. 11, hosting Sioux Center. Start time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Rushmore 3, Yankton 2
Paige Zimiga scored two third period goals to lift Rushmore past Yankton 3-2 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Belita Haangala had the other Rushmore goal.
Lainie Keller and Aralyn Barta each scored for Yankton.
Isabella Long stopped 13 shots in goal for Rushmore. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 28 saves for Yankton.
Boys
Sioux Center 8, Yankton 1
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Grady Duden posted three goals and two assists to lead Sioux Center past Yankton 8-1 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.
Lucas VanBerkel and Matthew King each posted a goal and two assists, and Tatum Vanden Berg added a goal and an assist in the victory.
Dawson Vellek scored for Yankton, converting a Cole Pedersen assist.
Luke Myers made 15 saves and Christian Richards stopped 10 shots for Sioux center. Keenan Wagner made 23 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Watertown on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Aberdeen 7, Yankton 0
Carson Myhre and Kasen Claymore each scored twice as Aberdeen beat Yankton 7-0 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center. The match was the regular season home finale for the Bucks.
Mason Carrels and Jacob Scheel each had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Carson Hundstad stopped 12 shots and Dylan Ortmeier made four saves for Yankton. Keenan Wagner made 36 saves for Yankton.
Bantam
B: Sioux Center 4, Yankton 2
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sioux Center scored twice in the final period to claim a 4-2 victory over Yankton in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Ryan Schaap scored twice for Sioux Center. Tyler Moeler added a goal and an assist in the victory.
Cooper Larsen posted a goal and an assist for Yankton. Grady Van Cleave added a goal.
Jacob Heikens made 12 saves for Sioux Center. Garrett Haas stopped 28 shots for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Watertown on Saturday, Feb. 12.
A: Sioux Falls 2, Yankton 1
Sioux Falls’ Benjamin Vermeer scored a goal nearly nine minutes into overtime, claiming a 2-1 victory over the Miracle in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Vermeer finished with both Sioux Falls goals.
Tucker Renken scored for Yankton. Dawsn Thoms had an assist.
Lincoln Turner made 27 saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Luke Moeller had 31 saves for Yankton.
Yankton finishes the home portion of its schedule on Feb. 12, taking on Mitchell.
B: Sioux Falls II 7, Yankton 0
Tyler Webb posted three goals and an assist for Sioux Falls II in a 7-0 victory over Yankton in Bamtam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday. The match marked the final home appearance by the Miracle this season.
Blaine Heitemann posted a goal and an assist in the victory.
Lewis Jerke stopped all 10 shots he faced for the win in goal. Ryan Turner made 34 saves for Yankton.
