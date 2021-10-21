GAYVILLE — The Gayville-Volin Raiders were the higher seeded team in Thursday’s 9B playoff matchup against Langford Area, and they looked very much like a favorite, scoring a 36-14 victory in Gayville.
The 6-2 Raiders advanced to a quarterfinal contest at home against Dell Rapids St. Mary’s on Thursday, Oct. 28. St. Langford saw their season end at 1-8.
The G-V boys faced adversity even before the contest as senior stalwart Kyle Hirsch was pretty much a no-go due to injury. Hirsch did see very limited action on Thursday, and never did see the field in the second half. Head coach Patrick Beeman said he’s hoping his senior two-way player will be able to play against St. Mary’s, but it’s not certain.
But while Beeman would like to be at full staff next Thursday, he can’t help but feel pretty good knowing he will have seniors Andrew Gustad and Nate Quatier on the field. The two led the Raiders to the win. Gustad rushed 13 times for 162 yards and tallied a pair of touchdowns while quarterback Quatier gained 108 yards on the ground and found the end zone three times.
Gustad opened the Raiders’ scoring when on G-V’s first offensive play of the game he broke around the right side of the field and raced 67 yards to paydirt at the 7:08 mark of the first period. The Raiders had gotten the ball after allowing the visitors to move from their own 30 to the Gayville-Volin 33 in 10 plays, but failed to keep the drive alive and turned the ball over on downs. They added a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
After the teams exchanged the ball a pair of times, the Raiders put together a long drive, moving from their own 22 to the Lions’ end zone in 11 plays. Quatier raced the final 10 yards for G-V’s second TD. With another two-point conversion, the home squad fattened their lead to 16-0 with 9:01 on the second quarter clock.
Langford Area got on the scoreboard, capping a nine-play drive with quarterback Ben Gustafson hitting Jesse Keough on a three-yard touchdown with 4:25 left in the first half. The Lions added the two-pointer.
The Raiders got the ball back, returning the Langford Area kickoff to the G-V 21. The Raiders gave the Lions a heavy dose of Quatier, who ran the ball five times and hit Gustad on a pass as G-V rushed downfield and saw Quatier run it in from 17 yards out, giving the Raiders a 22-8 lead with 1:35 to play in the half.
Still hungry for more, defensive back Hunter Wuebben picked off a Gustafson pass on Langford’s next possession and raced to the Langford 47. With 45 seconds to play in the first half, the Raiders used four plays and a Lions penalty to bolt for the end zone. Quatier capped the four-play drive by scoring a four-yard TD with 23 seconds to go. The G-V QB found Ben Rumsey in the back of the end zone for two and the Raiders carried a 30-8 advantage to the midway break.
“I felt we executed very well tonight, said Beeman. We came out and played hard, made good plays, for the most part, and did what we had to do to get the win.”
While the second half did not lack for action, the two teams had trouble capping drives with scoring plays. After a scoreless third quarter that saw each team with the ball twice and nothing to show for it, the Raiders fashioned a short drive filled with long runs to hit paydirt. Gustad carried the ball on four of G-V’s five plays, totaling 68 yards, the last 11 being a TD romp with 6:45 left in the game. That gave G-V a36-8 lead.
Langford Area scored a late touchdown as Gustafson ran 39 yards for a TD, clsing the final gap to 36-14.
“We still need to clean things up a bit,” Beeman lamented. “It seemed like there were times in the game when we’d shoot ourselves in the foot and stop drives.
“I was really pleased with the offensive line’s in-game ability to make adjustments,” Beeman added. “And Gustad made several plays for us. Being without Hirsch, he stepped his game up and several times extended plays.”
“Langford was not a bad team,” he noted. “They came in with a good game plan, but we executed pretty well and came out and played hard.”
Aside from Gustad’s 15 tackles, Ben Rumsey added 10 tackles. Langford’s defensive effort was paced by Gustafson, with 9 tackles, and Keough with 8. Gustafson hit 12 of 20 passes for 156 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.