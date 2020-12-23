TYNDALL — The Bon Homme Boys’ Basketball Booster Club will host a youth boys’ basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Bon Homme High School.
The tournament is open to boys’ teams in grades 4, 5, 6 and 7-8. No all-star teams will be permitted.
There is a cost to participate. No outside coolers will be permitted, as there will be concessions available on site.
Registration deadline is Jan. 22. For more information or to register, contact Matt Aarstad at 605-661-4577 or matthew.aarstad@k12.sd.us
