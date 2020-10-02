Mother Nature ensured that one thing would be on display Friday night at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The Yankton defense.
On a night when a steady rain made it rather tricky to throw the ball, the top-ranked Bucks rode their defense to a 20-3 victory over Sturgis.
Earlier in the week, Yankton head coach Brady Muth had called his defense ‘elite,’ and the Bucks (6-0) lived up to that billing. They unofficially limited the Scoopers to 36 rushing yards — most of those came on the final drive — and 91 passing yards.
“I don’t ever want to say it was good enough, but we challenged them in the second half to be more physical, and they did,” Muth said.
What’s gone into the defensive improvements this season?
“A lot of our guys were playing three years ago, so they’re just older and they understand things a lot better,” Muth said. “They are much more physical.”
He said defensive coordinator Justin Olson has utilized the same schemes, and credit also goes to the work of strength and conditioning coach Mark Roozen (‘Coach Rozy’), Muth added.
“You’re seeing that pay off; we’re bigger, faster and stronger,” Muth said.
The teams traded field goals in the first quarter — a 35-yarder by Sturgis’ Brodie Eisenbraun and a 40-yarder by Yankton’s Trevor Paulsen.
Yankton senior Corbin Sohler then scored on a 21-yard touchdown run 30 seconds into the second quarter and the Bucks carried that 10-3 lead into halftime.
On the Bucks’ second drive of the third quarter, Paulsen drilled a 30-yard field goal to push the margin to 13-3.
After Yankton forced another Sturgis punt, the Bucks scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken to sophomore Gavin Swanson with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
Sturgis threatened on its final drive, but a 10-yard loss pushed the Scoopers back and back-to-back incomplete passes gave the ball to the Bucks.
Sohler carried the ball 23 times for 129 yards for Yankton, while senior Thomas Wiener rushed for 78 yards. Ryken completed 4-of-8 passes for 50 yards.
If there was one lesson the Bucks learned in their victory it was that they need to come out stronger to start games, according to Muth.
“When people come here to play, this is their Super Bowl, and we’ve got to understand that,” he said. “We’ve also got to understand that we’ve got something going here and we’ve done some really good things, but it’s unfinished.”
In other words, the Bucks have to keep moving forward, Muth added.
“We still have to keep pushing; we have to keep being hungry,” he said. “We talk about being that apex predator, and we haven’t done as good of a job of staying on top.”
The Bucks hit the road for a battle in Huron next Friday night at 7 p.m.
STURGIS (2-4) 3 0 0 0 — 3
YANKTON (6-0) 3 7 10 0 — 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SHS — Brodie Eisenbraun, 35-yard field goal; 6:57
YHS — Trevor Paulsen, 40-yard field goal; 1:18
Second Quarter
YHS — Corbin Sohler, 21-yard run (Gavin Fortner kick); 11:30
Third Quarter
YHS — Trevor Paulsen, 30-yard field goal; 4:09
YHS — Gavin Swanson, 30-yard pass from Rugby Ryken (Fortner kick); 0:54
