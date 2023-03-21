Beresford senior Tate VanOtterloo was named first team all-Big East Conference for boys’ basketball.
The Watchdogs also had Andrew Atwood on second team, and Jake Goblirsch and Aidan Hamm on honorable mention. Parker’s Ray Travnicek was named second team, with Seth VanVliet and Myles Meyer named honorable mention.
FINAL STANDINGS: Sioux Valley 7-0, Beresford 6-1, McCook Central-Montrose (MCM) 5-2, Baltic 3-4, Chester 3-4, Flandreau 3-4, Parker 1-6, Garretson 0-7
FIRST TEAM: Oliver Vincent, Sioux Valley; Alec Squires, Sioux Valley; Tate VanOtterloo, Beresford; Boston Katzer, MCM; Jovi Wolf, Chester
SECOND TEAM: Jack Erickson, Baltic; Patrick Carey, Sioux Valley; Andrew Atwood, Beresofrd; Luke Sheppard, Flandreau; Ray Travnicek, Parker
THIRD TEAM: Mason Sabers, MCM; Maverick Nelson, Sioux Valley; Layke Wold, Chester; Sam Schleuter, Garretson; Paul Parsley, Flandreau
HONORABLE MENTION: Mark Ditter, Baltic; Gunner Schultz, Baltic; Jake Goblirsch, Beresford; Aidan Hamm, Beresford; Max McGreevy, Chester; Clay Hansen, Chester; Alfie Henderson, Flandreau; Micah Otto, Flandreau; Ramsey Scheitzer, Garretson; Ty Morrison, MCM; Owen Alley, MCM; Seth VanVliet, Parker; Myles Meyer, Parker; Hudsyn Ruesink, Sioux Valley; Maxwell Engebretson, Sioux Valley
