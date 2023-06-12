The Yankton Reds scored a doubleheader sweep over Ponca in youth baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opening game, Yankton claimed a 14-4 decision.
Will Sager doubled and singled, and Jackson Kudera had two hits and three RBI for Yankton. Carter Schander also had two hits. Max Weisenberger doubled and Sawyer Maibaum added a hit in the victory.
Caden Cleveland, Hayden Hatcher and Brooks Kephart each had a hit for Ponca.
Chase Cooley struck out seven batters in four innings of work for the win. Schander pitched a scoreless fifth inning. Kephart took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Yankton (10-6) completed the sweep with an 11-1 victory in the nightcap.
Kudera had three hits and Sager went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Lynij Welch and Conrad Dixon each doubled. Cooley, Maibaum, Weisenberger and Schander each had a hit in the victory.
Cleveland and Kyan Byrne each had a hit for Ponca.
Kudera allowed two hits in the four-inning contest for the victory.
Junior Legion
Yankton 12, Post 320 8
RAPID CITY — The Yankton Post 12 American Legion Juniors team ended the Jim Scull baseball Tournament with a 12-8 victory over the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters on Sunday.
Easton Nelson went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Austin Gobel also had three hits, scoring four times. Evan Serck, Owen Wishon and Frankie In’t Veld each had two hits. Cohen Zahrbock, Kaden Hughes, Kael Garry and Trey Sager each had a hit in the victory.
Zahrbock allowed one hit over 4 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four, for the victory. In’t Veld had three strikeouts in relief.
Post 22 Bullets 4, Yankton 3
RAPID CITY — The Rapid City Post 22 Bullets earned a 4-3 victory over Yankton in the Jim Scull baseball Tournament on Sunday.
Frankie In’t Veld homered and Austin Gobel tripled for Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock and Kaden Hughes each had a hit in the effort.
Owen Wishon took the loss, with Kael Garry pitching two innings of scoreless relief.
Other Youth
Black Sox 15-13, Aberdeen 2-6
ABERDEEN — The Yankton Black Sox rolled to a doubleheader sweep over the Aberdeen Smitty’s in 16-under baseball action on Saturday.
In the opener, Yankton rolled to a 15-2 victory.
Tate Beste and Boston Frick each had two hits for Yankton. Sam Gokie doubled. Beck Ryken, Jace Sedlacek and Brett Taggart each had a hit in the effort.
Gokie went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out four for the victory.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 13-6 decision in the nightcap.
Gokie had two doubles and three RBI for Yankton. Beste also had two hits. Sedlacek and Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Christian Weier allowed two unearned runs over four innings, striking out three, for the win. Sedlacek had three strikeouts in an inning of relief.
West Lyon 14, Lakers 2
SIOUX FALLS — West Lyon, Iowa, scored in six of seven innings to claim a 14-2 victory over the Yankton Lakers in the Sioux Falls youth baseball Tournament on Saturday.
For Yankton, Whitaker Hanson doubled to lead the way. Isaac Olnes, Austin Conway and Nathan Weber each had a hit.
Damian Janish took the loss, striking out 11 in his six innings of work.
Hudson 8, Lakers 0
SIOUX FALLS — Hudson, Wisconsin, blanked the Yankton Lakers 8-0 in the Sioux Falls youth baseball Tournament on Saturday.
Easton Schelhaas doubled for Yankton. Isaac Olnes, Madden McQuade and Damian Janish each had a hit.
Austin Conway took the loss.
