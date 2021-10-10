Jayla Ritter had 13 kills and three blocks to lead top-ranked Jamestown past Mount Marty 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Corina Huff had nine kills and three blocks for the Jimmies (20-0, 9-0 GPAC). Jackie Meiklejohn had 19 assists, with Megan Gaffaney recording 14 assists. Ellie Holen added 13 digs for Jamestown.
Allison Jones led Mount Marty with nine kills. Morgan Stholmann and Alexis Kirkman each had six kills. Ally DeLange finished with 24 assists. Molly Brinkman posted 11 digs and Alex Ruth added five kills for the Lancers.
Mount Marty, 7-12 overall and 1-8 in GPAC play, plays an exhibition at Wayne State on Tuesday. The Lancers travel to 18th-ranked Dordt and 15th-ranked Northwestern Oct. 15 and 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.