PLANKINTON — The third time was not the charm for the Winner Warriors. The top-seeded Wagner Red Raiders made sure of it.
Wagner roared to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 victory over the Warriors in the Class A volleyball SoDak 16, Tuesday at Plankinton High School. The victory sends the Red Raiders, 31-3, to the state tournament. Winner finishes at 12-20.
Emma Yost posted nine kills and 28 digs, and Avari Bruguier finished with nine kills and 11 digs to lead a balanced Wagner attack. Macy Koupal finished with 29 assists and 11 digs. Kya Kjeldgaard had eight kills and four blocks. Shalayne Nagel had four ace serves and six blocks. Shona Kocer had five blocks and Madi Knebel added two ace serves in the victory.
Keelie Kull had six kills for Winner. Gracie Root finished with eight assists and 18 digs. Preslie Petersek posted 15 digs and Aleya Miller had two ace serves for the Warriors.
Wagner started each set looking like the top seed, claiming an 8-1 lead in the opening set, a 13-3 lead in the second set and a 12-4 edge in the third set.
“The girls came out swinging, like they’ve done all year,” said Wagner head coach Stacy Knebel. “Especially with Macy (Koupal), she moves the ball around to every one of our hitters.”
Koupal said the team’s experience against Winner — Wagner swept them on Oct. 18 (3-0) and 22 (2-0) — helped the Red Raiders feel comfortable in the third meeting.
“We knew what to expect,” she said. “We were ready for it. We came ready to play.”
In the first two sets, Winner traded points with Wagner after giving up the early lead. But in the third set the Warriors put together a 9-1 run to go from down nine to down one, 19-18.
“Our inexperience showed, but we never gave up,” said Winner head coach Jaime Keiser. “They came back and gave it their all. That’s all you can ask.”
Wagner, fourth in the state a year ago, will look to finish on a higher note in the 2022 tournament, which begins Nov. 17 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. The Red Raiders will play the 11:30 a.m. contest as the top seed.
“We need to stay focused,” Koupal said. “We have the experience from last year. That will help us play this year.”
According to Coach Knebel, the Red Raiders won’t have a ton of pressure on them despite being the top seed. Both defending champion Sioux Falls Christian and perennial power Dakota Valley, ranked 1-2 in the media poll throughout the season, are seeded lower in the field.
“I don’t think there’s any pressure on us,” she said. “We just need to take it point by point, game by game.”
