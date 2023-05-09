MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels scored a 17-3 victory over Yankton in the Marchand Cup girls’ golf dual, Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.
In the Ryder Cup-style tournament, Mitchell swept Four Ball and won or tied all five Scramble matches. Yankton claimed two points in singles, as seniors Elsie Larson and Gracie Brockberg each earned victories.
Larson and Brockberg also earned a tie in Scramble play, as did Ellia Homstad and Sabrina Krajewski.
Yankton returns to Mitchell on Friday for the Mitchell Invitational.
FOUR-BALL: Allison Meyerink-Quinn Dannenbring M def. Ellia Homstad-Sabrina Krajewski 3 & 2; Lara Widstrom-Jayli Rients M def. Elsie Larson-Gracie Brockberg 2 & 1; Maddie Childs-Ava Eliason M def. Madison Ryken-Jordyn Cunningham 3 & 1; Anna Eliason-Londyn Hajek M def. Bailey Anderson-Lilly Schmidt, 1 up; Raegan Sperl-Abbi Schnabel M def. Olivia Chipman-Danica Winckler 2 & 1
SCRAMBLE: Homstad-Krajewski Y vs. Meyerink-Dannenbring, all square; Larson-Brockberg Y vs. Widstrom-Rients, all square; Childs-Ava Eliason M def. Ryken-Cunningham, 3 & 2; Anna Eliason-Hajek M def. Anderson-Schmidt 3 & 1; Sperl-Schnabel M def. Chipman-Winckler 4 & 2
SINGLES: Meyerink M def. Homstad 2 & 1; Dannenbring M def. Krajewski 3 & 2; Larson Y def. Widstrom 2 & 1; Brockberg Y def. Rients 2 up; Childs M def. Ryken 2 & 1; Ava Eliason M def. Cunningham 4 & 2; Anna Eliason M def. Anderson 3 & 1; Hajek M def. Schmidt 3 & 1; Sperl M def. Chipman 1 up; Schnabel M def. Winckler 2 & 1
