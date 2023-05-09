MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels scored a 17-3 victory over Yankton in the Marchand Cup girls’ golf dual, Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

In the Ryder Cup-style tournament, Mitchell swept Four Ball and won or tied all five Scramble matches. Yankton claimed two points in singles, as seniors Elsie Larson and Gracie Brockberg each earned victories.

