VERMILLION — The South Dakota women’s soccer team dropped a Summit League contest to Kansas City on a cold, windy afternoon in Vermillion. The Coyotes and Roos were nearly the same in each statistical category, but Kansas City was able to convert on a golden opportunity to take today’s contest in 1-0 fashion. USD drops to 3-7-5 (2-2-2 Summit) while KC improves to 2-9-4 (1-3-2 Summit).
Both teams were level in shots (12) and shots on goal (7) in today’s game. The game was level at 0-0 before Kansas City broke through late in the game for the deciding factor. In the 78th minute, the Roos sent in a cross from the right side of the field. Playing aggressively as she had all day, goalkeeper Caroline Lewis came out of her net to punch the ball away. Lewis and a Kansas City attacker collided when she cleared the ball, creating an empty net for USD. Kansas City’s Caijah Anderson made a running attack on the free ball in the box and converted on the chance to give the Roos the lead. South Dakota had two more quality chances late in the match with both shots taken by Maliah Atkins. KC’s Mackenzie Caldwell stopped both chances to seal the shutout victory over the Coyotes.
