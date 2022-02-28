The Yankton Quarterback Club will hold its final meeting of the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speakers are Andy Bernatow and Luke Youmans.
Bernatow is the head baseball coach and interim athletic director at Mount Marty. The Lancer baseball team is 7-2 on the season and scheduled to host Dickinson State March 5-6.
Youmans is the head track and field coach at Yankton High School. YHS is scheduled to open the 2022 season at the Dan Lennon Invitational on March 21 in Vermillion.
The public is invited to attend.
