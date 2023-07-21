PAPILLION, Neb. — Yankton Fury Red went 2-1, Yankton Fury Fire went 1-2 and Yankton Fury Black went 0-3 in the pool play portion of the USA Softball Northern Nationals ‘B’ Tournament, Friday in Papillion, Nebraska.
The teams will begin bracket competition today (Saturday). Here are their recaps from pool play.
PAPILLION, Neb. — Yankton Fury Red got a 4-for-4 performance from Elle Feser as they defeated Sensations 8-1 on Friday.
Feser and Logan Miller registered two RBIs and two runs in the contest. Paige Hatch added two RBIs as well. Regan Garry and Bailey Vitek tallied an RBI apiece.
Bailey Sample struck out five batters, giving up one run on seven hits in seven innings pitched as she earned the victory.
Fury Fire 12, TSC Blaze 4
Andrea Miller doubled three times as Yankton Fury Fire pounded the TSC Blaze 12-4 on Friday.
Megan Courtright doubled and singled, and Emma Wiese had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Brenna Dann had a hit and two RBI, and Maddie Courtright, Hannah Christopherson and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit in the victory.
Wiese picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
Fremont Force 12, Fury Black 0
Fremont held Yankton Fury Black to one hit in a 12-0 victory on Friday.
Madison Girard’s single was the lone Yankton hit.
Kaylie Heiner took the loss.
The Yankton Fury Red 18-under softball team scored seven runs in the first inning on their way to a 9-1, five-inning victory over Pride 06 Friday.
Bailey Sample earned the victory for Yankton, striking out six batters in five innings pitched. She gave up only one run on four hits in the victory.
Regan Garry and Sample had two RBIs apiece in the contest. Garry registered two hits.
NGG Severance 11, Fury Fire 4
The NGG Severance 18-under softball team defeated Yankton Fury Fire 11-4 Friday in pool play.
Kelsey O’Neill doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Emma Kirby and Megan Courtright also had two hits each. Emma Wiese added a double in the victory.
Brenna Dann took the loss.
Golden Girls 5, Fury Black 3
The Golden Girls 18-under softball team used a four run fifth inning to fight past Yankton Fury Black Friday.
Payton Moser registered two RBIs and two hits for Yankton, with Camryn Koletzky adding another RBI.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss.
Plover, Wisconsin, scored four runs in the fourth inning to pull away to a 7-1 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Friday.
Jenaya Cleveland doubled for Yankton. Peighton James and Madison Girard each had a hit.
Kaylie Heiner took the loss.
Neb. Vortex 13, Fury Fire 6
The Nebraska Vortex used an eight-run second inning to claim a 13-6 victory over Yankton Fury Fire in pool play on Friday.
Emma Wiese had two hits for Yankton, which led 5-0 after a half-inning. Emma Kirby and Maddie Courtright each had a hit and two RBI. Kelsey O’Neill added a hit.
Courtright took the loss. Wiese struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Neb. Quakes 5, Fury Red 4
The Nebraska Quakes 18-under softball team overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat Yankton Fury Red 5-4.
The Quakes scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 3-2. Olivia Girard’s RBI single in the top of the sixth gave Yankton a two-run lead. The Quakes got two RBI hits to tie the game, then a Yankton error brought home the winning run.
Logan Miller went 3-for-3 for Yankton, scoring two runs. Elle Feser and Paige Hatch registered an RBI apiece. Bailey Sample struck out eight batters in five innings pitched.
