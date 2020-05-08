EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the revised 2020 schedule for South Central League amateur baseball. Yankton's two teams will not play home games until Riverside Field opens up, while the two Nebraska teams (Crofton, Wynot) will not play before June 1. The schedule is subject to change.
Thursday, May 14
Menno at Freeman
Yankton Lakers at Lesterville
Yankton Tappers at Scotland
Sunday, May 17
Lesterville at Scotland
Tabor at Menno
Yankton Lakers at Freeman
Yankton Tappers at Irene
Thursday, May 21
Irene at Freeman
Lesterville at Menno
Yankton Lakers at Tabor
Sunday, May 24
Scotland at Tabor
Yankton Lakers at Irene
Yankton Tappers at Lesterville
Thursday, May 28
Scotland at Irene
Yankton Lakers at Menno
Friday, May 29
Lesterville at Freeman
Sunday, May 31
Menno at Scotland
Tabor at Irene
Yankton Tappers at Freeman
Tuesday, June 2
Scotland at Crofton
Wynot at Tabor
Thursday, June 4
Freeman at Tabor
Irene at Crofton
Wynot at Lesterville
Yankton Tappers at Yankton Lakers
Friday, June 5
Scotland at Yankton Tappers
Sunday, June 7
Crofton at Lesterville
Menno at Yankton Tappers
Scotland at Wynot
Tuesday, June 9
Crofton at Menno
Tabor at Yankton Lakers
Thursday, June 11
Crofton at Tabor
Irene at Yankton Lakers
Wynot at Menno
Sunday, June 14
Crofton at Wynot
Freeman at Scotland
Lesterville at Irene
Menno at Yankton Lakers
Yankton Tappers at Tabor
Tuesday, June 16
Freeman at Wynot
Yankton Tappers at Crofton
Thursday, June 18
Crofton at Scotland
Irene at Menno
Lesterville at Tabor
Wynot at Yankton Lakers
Sunday, June 21
Freeman at Irene
Menno at Lesterville
Tabor at Scotland
Yankton Lakers at Crofton
Yankton Tappers at Wynot
Tuesday, June 23
Tabor at Crofton
Wynot at Yankton Tappers
Thursday, June 25
Irene at Yankton Tappers
Menno at Crofton
Yankton Lakers at Wynot
Friday, June 26
Scotland at Lesterville
Wynot at Freeman
Sunday, June 28
Crofton at Yankton Lakers
Freeman at Lesterville
Irene at Scotland
Tabor at Wynot
Yankton Tappers at Menno
Tuesday, June 30
Freeman at Yankton Lakers
Menno at Wynot
Thursday, July 2
Crofton at Freeman
Lesterville at Yankton Lakers
Wynot at Irene
Friday, July 3
Tabor at Lesterville
Wynot at Crofton
Saturday, July 4
Freeman at Menno
Yankton Lakers at Yankton Tappers
Sunday, July 5
Crofton at Irene
Lesterville at Yankton Tappers
Tabor at Freeman
Yankton Lakers at Scotland
Tuesday, July 7
Freeman at Yankton Tappers
Irene at Wynot
Thursday, July 9
Freeman at Crofton
Irene at Tabor
Lesterville at Wynot
Scotland at Yankton Lakers
Friday, July 10
Scotland at Menno
Sunday, July 12
Lesterville at Crofton
Menno at Irene
Scotland at Freeman
Tabor at Yankton Tappers
Thursday, July 16
Crofton at Yankton Tappers
Irene at Lesterville
Menno at Tabor
Wynot at Scotland
District Tourn. at Menno
July 23-Aug. 1
State Tourn. At Mitchell
Aug. 5-16
