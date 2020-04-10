Words like ‘don’t’ or ‘can’t’ have not been part of Tyler Hockett’s vocabulary as a golf coach.
He wanted his golfers at Parkston High School to remain positive, even in the face of adversity.
That was the reason why one of his former boys’ athletes, Ty Kinneberg, wrote ‘SFT’ — ‘See It, Feel It, Trust It’ — on his golf balls.
“He told me the other day, ‘Every time I got nervous or things weren’t going my way, I just trusted what I was doing,’” Hockett recalled during a phone interview Friday.
Hockett is now using his own advice.
He’s trusting a feeling he’s had inside.
Hockett recently resigned his position as a Business/Accounting teacher and head boys/girls golf coach in Parkston. He has accepted a role as a Business Management and Accounting instructor at Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, where he has lived and commuted from for the past 12 years.
“I’ve felt part of both communities all these years,” Hockett said.
“Parkston is a phenomenal community, and it was difficult leaving that. It’s hard to leave something you’d been a part of for so long.”
Hockett took over the Parkston boys’ golf program in 2008 and then began coaching the boys’ and girls’ team in 2013.
In those 11 seasons (the coronavirus pandemic took away the 2020 girls season), the Parkston girls captured four consecutive Class A state championships from 2013-16 and finished in the top-five at the state tournament each year. The Parkston boys were the Class A runner-up in 2013 and 2015, and finished in the top-five four times.
During Hockett’s tenure, Parkston also had 15 golfers go on to compete collegiately — some of them, he said, hadn’t started playing until they were in seventh grade.
“To see their progression, it was pretty special,” Hockett said.
For three straight years (2014-16), the Parkston girls’ tandem of Sydney Bormann and Sydney Weber went 1-2 at the state meet. Both later went to golf in college: Bormann at South Dakota State and Weber at Augustana.
“That was unreal to watch them grow up and to eventually see them flourish in college,” Hockett said.
Last fall, the Parkston boys finished fourth at the state tournament and only had one senior among its quintet. The girls were also set to return three members (all juniors) from last spring’s fifth-place finish at the state tournament.
In other words, the Trojans are set up for continued success, according to Hockett.
He’ll be following from a distance, though, as he begins a new chapter in his life.
“It’s in the best interest of my wife and my kids. I don’t take that lightly,” Hockett said.
“I wanted to do this for them; to maybe be able to have lunch with my daughter and never miss any of their events.”
As difficult as his decision to leave Parkston was, Hockett said he knows the move is the best for him in the long run — with adversity comes great opportunity, he added.
“In a couple years, I’ll think back and think, ‘This was a great situation,’” he said.
