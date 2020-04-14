LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the recipients of the Winter 2019-20 Academic All-State Awards, sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Phisicians Association.
Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity. Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions in their NSAA activity.
Here are the area honorees:
ALLEN: Noah Carr, boys’ basketball; Brogan Jones, boys’ basketball; Ashley Kraemer, speech
BLOOMFIELD: Braden Eisenhauer, boys’ basketball; Ian Kuchar, boys’ basketball; Kate Bruns, girls’ basketball; Brooklyn Eisenhauer, girls’ basketball; Jaiden Johnson, speech; Lauren Pinkelman, speech; Tyson Sauser, wrestling
CREIGHTON: Conner Hammer, boys’ basketball; Brian Johnson, boys’ basketball and speech; Cydnee Coutts, girls’ basketball; Jessica Stevens, girls’ basketball; Katharina Rice, speech; Cody Hanvey, wrestling; Anthony Morrill, wrestling
CROFTON: Justin Potts, boys’ basketball; Tyler Potts, boys’ basketball; Alexis Arens, girls’ basketball; Ryah Ostermeyer, girls’ basketball; Gabriel Potts, speech; Taylor Schieffer, speech; William Poppe, wrestling
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC: Brady Steffen, boys’ basketball; Myles Thoene, boys’ basketball; Megan Heimes, girls’ basketball; Aiden Wortmann, girls’ basketball; Hannah Kleinschmit, speech; Lucas Reifenrath, speech; Nash Albers, wrestling; Jacob Keiser, wrestling
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE: Bennet Sievers, boys’ basketball; Kayden Jueden, girls’ basketball; Abbe Morten, girls’ basketball and speech; Brianna Hopping, speech
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE: Ty Erwin, boys’ basketball; Noah Schutte, boys’ basketball; Delaney Ehlers, girls’ basketball; Makayla Forsberg, girls’ basketball; Kalin Olson, speech; Katelin Schutte, speech
NIOBRARA: Emily Parks, girls’ basketball and speech; Summer Key, speech
PONCA: Paul Masin, boys’ basketball; Bree Gill, girls’ basketball; Morgan Nelson, girls’ basketball; Olivia Hrouda, speech; Katie Janssen, speech; Hunter Bennett, wrestling; Aidan Cook, wrestling
RANDOLPH: Samuel Lemmons, boys’ basketball; Jamison Svehla, boys’ basketball; Gracie Eledge, girls’ basketball; Natalie Munter, girls’ basketball and speech; Tyson Junck, speech
SANTEE: Hannah Sheridan, girls’ basketball
VERDIGRE: Max Hollmann, boys’ basketball; Bree Breithaupt, girls’ basketball
WAUSA: Ethan Baue, boys’ basketball; Dawson Thorell, boys’ basketball; Morgan Kleinschmit, girls’ basketball; Esther Nelson, girls’ basketball; William Hagge, speech; Isabelle Vanness, speech
WYNOT: Hunter Heimes, boys’ basketball; Kaitlyn Heimes, girls’ basketball; Noelle Wieseler, girls’ basketball; Michaela Lange, speech
