MITCHELL — Top-ranked Dakota Valley will face second-ranked Sioux Valley in the final game of the 41st annual Hanson Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Mitchell.
The matchup between the Panthers and Cossacks is set for 8:30 p.m., the last of eight games on the day. Play begins at 10 a.m., featuring Bridgewater-Emery against Harding County. Host Hanson draws Gregory at 11:30 a.m., followed by Canistota against Clark-Willow Lake at 1 p.m. Hamlin faces Mount Vernon-Plankinton at 2:30 p.m., followed by Winner against St. Thomas More at 4 p.m. DeSmet and Lower Brule play at 5:30 p.m., with White River against Aberdeen Christian at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.