SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore Jacy Pulse has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track Athlete of the Week for the period ended March 27.
Pulse, a native of Salem, South Dakota, garners the distinction for the first time of her career after a successful weekend at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays and the Texas State Bobcat Invitational.
A member of the Coyotes’ record-setting 4x100-meter relay, she joined Erin Kinney, Anna Robinson and Sara Reifenrath in clocking 45.85 seconds to break a four-year-old school record at the Bobcat Invitational. The same quartet had won the event at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays the day earlier in 46.21 seconds.
Pulse also ran on the Coyotes’ 4x400 relay, which clocked the second-fastest time in program history in 3:41.16 at the Texas Relays.
Individually, Pulse placed 10th in the open 400-meter hurdles at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays with a personal best time of 1:01.86. That time moved her to sixth in USD record books.
Coyote track and field returns to action on Saturday, hosting the USD Early Bird at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion.
