LAUREL, Neb. — Ponca swept team honors in the Lewis & Clark Conference Track and Field Championships, held Saturday in Laurel, Nebraska.

The Ponca boys scored 105 points to defend their title. Plainview (71) was second, followed by Wakefield (70.5), Tri County Northeast (54.5) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (50). Hartington-Newcastle scored 47 points, Bloomfield and Wynot each scored 45 points, Wausa finished with 40 points and Creighton had 26 points on the day.

