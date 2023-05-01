LAUREL, Neb. — Ponca swept team honors in the Lewis & Clark Conference Track and Field Championships, held Saturday in Laurel, Nebraska.
The Ponca boys scored 105 points to defend their title. Plainview (71) was second, followed by Wakefield (70.5), Tri County Northeast (54.5) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (50). Hartington-Newcastle scored 47 points, Bloomfield and Wynot each scored 45 points, Wausa finished with 40 points and Creighton had 26 points on the day.
Ethan Eifert led the way for Ponca, having a hand in four victories. He won the 100 (11.30), 200 (23.23) and 400 (52.28), and ran on the Indians’ winning 1600 relay (3:40.09) with Dalton Lamprecht, Jaden Kay and Brody Taylor.
Also for Ponca, Michael Hamilton swept the throws, posting a 47-1 1/2 in the shot put and a 133-6 in the discus.
Daniel Puppe had a hand in three wins for LCC. The senior won the 110 hurdles (14.54) and pole vault (12-0), and teamed with Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts and Carter Kvols to win the 400 relay in 46.18.
Wausa’s Addison Smith won the 800 (2:05.09).
Plainview’s Spencer Hille won the high jump (6-0), long jump (20-11 1/2) and triple jump (44-4 1/2). Teammates Jordan Mosel, Tanner Frahm, Karter Lingenfelter and Kyler Mosel won the 3200 relay (8:45.07).
Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge won the 1600 (4:41.15) and 3200 (10:18.74). Wakefield’s Cael Johnson won the 300 hurdles (40.85).
The Ponca girls edged Plainview 90 to 81 for the title. Homer (71) was third, followed by Wakefield (65) and TCN (63). Bloomfield had 61.5 points, with Wynot at 43 points, Wausa at 38 points, LCC at 37 points, Hartington-Newcastle at 26.56 points, Creighton with 22 points and Randolph with eight points.
Ellesyn Hrouda had a hand in three of Ponca’s four wins, claiming the 1600 (5:54.36) and 3200 (12:51.15) and teaming with Abbie Hrouda, Brailyn Hogan and Avery McAfee to win the 3200 relay (10:41.74). Ponca also won the 1600 relay, with the foursome of Olivia Taylor, Antonia Stevens, Gracen Evans and Julien Buckles finishing in 4:24.41.
LCC had two wins, Berniece McCorkindale in the shot put (35-10 1/2) and Tali Erwin in the high jump (5-0). Tri County Northeast’s Kiya Tornez won the 200 (27.49). Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus won the 100 hurdles (16.21). Wausa’s Taylor Alexander won the discus (112-7). Creighton’s Olivia Kuhlman won the pole vault (9-0).
Wakefield’s Jordna Metzler earned four individual victories: 100 (12.62), 400 (1:00.41), 800 (2:25.56) and the 300 hurdles (47.63).
For Plainview, Abbie Kromarek won the long jump (15-8 1/2) and triple jump (33-1 1/2). Teammates Peighton Arlt, Keanu Johnson, Madelynn Dougherty and Teya Boyer won the 400 relay (53.69).
