SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Fire opened play in the Ringneck Softball Tournament with a 7-3 victory over Rogue on Friday.
Jadyn Hubbard went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Hannah Christopherson doubled twice. Brenna Steele also had two hits. Kelsey O’Neill posted a hit and two RBI. Keyara “Lucky” Mason and Ellie Wiese each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out four in the four-inning contest.
The tournament continues today (Saturday).
NE Thunder Elite 3, Fury Red 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Thunder Elite outlasted the Yankton Fury Red 3-2 in the Ringneck Softball Tournament on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Elle Feser and Hannah Sailer each doubled for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend, Gracie Brockberg and Bailey Sample each had a hit.
Sample took the loss, striking out nine in a complete game effort.
The tournament continues today (Saturday).
