VERMILLION — South Dakota head women’s soccer coach Michael Thomas is pleased to announce Isabelle Harkleroad as the newest addition to the 2022 roster. Harkleroad is a native of Geneva, Illinois, and will be transferring from Waubonsee Community College located in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
“We are excited to add Isabelle to the team,” said Thomas. “She is a player who has had tremendous success at the junior college level, and we are excited to see what she will do at the University of South Dakota.”
Harkleroad played in 29 games and started 23 of them in her two seasons at Waubonsee. She tallied over 1,875 minutes on the field in two years and recorded 194 total saves for a 94.6 career save percentage. This previous season, Harkleroad led the Chiefs to a 17-2-1 record and started all 20 games between the pipes. She recorded nine shutouts during the season and allowed only seven goals against throughout the year. The Geneva Community High School product finished first in NJCAA Division II with 17 wins and second with a 95.7 save percentage. Harkleroad also placed fourth in Division II with 160 saves on the season and a 0.43 goals against average. At the end of the regular season, Harkleroad and the Chiefs went on to win the Region IV Tournament championship and earned a spot in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Harkleroad compiled a list of achievements both on and off the pitch during her time at Waubonsee Community College. She captured second team all-American honors in 2021, was selected to the 2021 Region IV all-region team, and was named the 2021 Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference Goalkeeper of the Year. Harkleroad also was named the Division II Goalkeeper of the Week twice during the 2021 regular season and ended the year with an MVP trophy at the Region IV Tournament. Off the field, Harkleroad was selected to the 2021 Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference all-academic team, placed on the 2021 NJCAA third team for academic achievement, and secured a spot on the 2021 NJCAA Academic Team of the Year.
Harkleroad is the daughter of Sean and Dana Harkleroad and is the sister of former Coyote goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad. Harkleroad will join the Coyotes in the fall of 2022 and plans to get her degree in psychology.
