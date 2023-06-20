NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Yankton Fury Lancers scored five runs in each of the first two innings on the way to a 14-6 victory over Dakota Valley Purple in 12-under softball action on Tuesday.
Kenley Vandertuig went 3-for-3, and Chloe Caton had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Tyan Beste doubled, driving in two. Aubrey Stotz also had a hit and two RBI. Jordyn Kudera, Izzy Gurney and Kinsley Koletzky each had a hit in the victory.
Three different pitchers worked for Yankton, with Claire Taggart and Beste each striking out two batters.
Fury Lancers 14, Dakota Valley Black 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Yankton Fury Lancers pounded out 15 hits in a 14-1 victory over Dakota Valley Black in 12-under softball action on Tuesday.
Tyan Beste went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Claire Taggart went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Aubrey Stotz, Kinsley Koletzky and Chloe Caton each had two hits. Jordyn Kudera, Jazlin Romero, Izzy Gurney, Kenley Vandertuig and Kennedy Muth each had a hit in the victory.
Romero struck out four and Taggart struck out three in the contest.
