VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce that the women’s basketball kids club, Coach P’s Pack, is back for its fifth season in 2020-21. All girls entering grades 3-8 are encouraged to join Coach P’s Pack to gain exclusive access to the Coyotes.
Membership to Coach P’s Pack includes letters from Coyote players throughout the school year, a clinic with Plitzuweit and the team, a T-shirt, free admission to a USD home game, a custom in-game video board message, coupon codes for discounted tickets and an invitation to Coach P’s Pack Night with a pre-game on-court experience.
There could be potential changes to the membership offering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Coyote women’s basketball will continue to provide content and virtual basketball learning opportunities if any of the benefits are canceled.
Go online to goyotes.com for more information.
