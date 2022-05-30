BASEBALL

S.D. CLASS B HS TOURN.

May 30-31 at Sioux Falls

First Round

Monday, May 30

Dell Rapids 3, Parkston 1

Tuesday, May 31

Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake vs. Madison, 12:05 p.m., S.F. Stadium

Dakota Valley vs. West Central, 10 a.m., Ronken Field

Redfield Area vs. Winner-Colome, noon, Ronken Field

Semifinals, May 31

Dell Rapids vs. PGDCWL/Madison winner, 2:05 p.m., S.F. Stadium

DV/WC winner vs. RA/WC winner, 5:35 p.m., S.F. Stadium

Championship, June 1

Semifinal winners, site and time TBD

S.D. CLASS A HS TOURN.

May 28 at Sioux Falls

Semifinals

Mitchell 5, S.F. Roosevelt 4

S.F. Lincoln 7, S.F. Washington 6

Championship

S.F. Lincoln 6, Mitchell 1

