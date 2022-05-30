BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS B HS TOURN.
May 30-31 at Sioux Falls
First Round
Monday, May 30
Dell Rapids 3, Parkston 1
Tuesday, May 31
Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake vs. Madison, 12:05 p.m., S.F. Stadium
Dakota Valley vs. West Central, 10 a.m., Ronken Field
Redfield Area vs. Winner-Colome, noon, Ronken Field
Semifinals, May 31
Dell Rapids vs. PGDCWL/Madison winner, 2:05 p.m., S.F. Stadium
DV/WC winner vs. RA/WC winner, 5:35 p.m., S.F. Stadium
Championship, June 1
Semifinal winners, site and time TBD
S.D. CLASS A HS TOURN.
May 28 at Sioux Falls
Semifinals
Mitchell 5, S.F. Roosevelt 4
S.F. Lincoln 7, S.F. Washington 6
Championship
S.F. Lincoln 6, Mitchell 1
