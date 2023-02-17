OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield’s Robbie Fisher will wrestle for a state title today (Saturday) at the Nebraska State Class C Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Fisher (41-1) scored a 19-6 major decision over Cash Watson of Broken Bow to earn a spot in the 120-pound final. He will wrestle Ethan Elliott (47-1) of Hershey in the title match.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Ty Tramp dropped a 5-0 decision to Chase County’s Jaret Peterson in the 220-pound semifinals. Tramp will wrestle in consolation action next.
Cedar Catholic’s Maverick Heine earned a pair of consolation victories at 106 pounds to earn a spot in the medal rounds. Crofton-Bloomfield’s Wyatt Tramp (160) also stayed alive with a pair of consolation victories on Friday.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Garret Buschkamp (170), Casey Jeannoutot (182) and Tyson Sanger (195); Quad County Northeast’s Kolby Casey (220) and Cedar Catholic’s Brady Hochstein (138) were eliminated in the second round of consolation.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Braeden Guenther (138), Brock Jeannoutot (152) and Paxton Bartels (285); Cedar Catholic’s Keegan Carl (113), Hunter Kuchta (126), Braeden Kleinschmidt (132) and Weston Heine (182); and Quad County Northeast’s Ajay Gubbels (182) were eliminated in the first round of consolation.
Crofton’s Annabelle Poppe will wrestle for the 170-pound title after her 5-0 victory over Macy Barber of Omaha Westside on Friday night.
Poppe (31-8) will face Wahoo’s Kaylee Ricketts (51-0) in the final.
Madisen Petersen saw her title hopes at 125 pounds dashed by a third-period fall to McCook’s Ambie Custard. Rylie Arens (145) is also alive in consolation for Crofton-Bloomfield after a pair of consolation pins Friday.
Jaisie Janssen (155) was eliminated in the second round of consolation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.