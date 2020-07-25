Yankton has earned the 13th seed and will travel to Pierre for a best-of-3 playoff series on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Pierre earned the fourth seed.
Two games will be played on Tuesday. If the teams split those games, a deciding third game will be played on Wednesday.
Other matchups include Spearfish at No. 1 Rapid City Post 22, Huron at No. 2 Brandon Valley, Aberdeen at No. 3 Watertown, Sioux Falls West at No. 5 Harrisburg, Sturgis at No. 6 Renner, Rapid City Post 320 at No. 7 Sioux Falls West, and No. 9 Brookings at Mitchell.
The eight remaining teams will be reseeded for a best-of three series, Aug. 3-4. The four teams that advance will play in the Summer Baseball Championship, Aug. 7-9 at a site to be determined.
