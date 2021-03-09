SIOUX FALLS — It was one of those moments a coach wouldn’t forget.
You’re looking for leadership, or at least signs of who could be a leader on your team, and you see a freshman taking the reins.
It catches you by surprise.
And the sight of a feisty player by the name of Dawn Zarling, a standout from Kettle Morraine Lutheran High School in small-town Wisconsin, yelling at her teammates in a huddle certainly caught Kevin Borseth by surprise.
“I was eager to see how she’d step up as a freshman, and I look out there and she’s got three players by the scruff of the neck,” Borseth told me on Tuesday afternoon.
“She was taking charge; she gave the girls the business.”
Zarling never slowed down, either, according to Borseth, who coached her for four seasons in the early 1990s at Michigan Tech University. That freshman would later become a two-time All-American and a two-time conference Player of the Year.
You might know her now as Dawn Plitzuweit.
Coach P.
Head coach at the University of South Dakota, one of the top mid-major women’s basketball programs in Division I.
Or, as Borseth knows her, former player and former assistant coach.
Borseth, now the head women’s basketball coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay, brought Plitzuweit on board to his staffs for 11 seasons at Michigan Tech, Green Bay and Michigan.
Prior joining Borseth’s staff at Michigan in 2007, Plitzuweit spent five seasons as the head coach at Grand Valley State University, where she went 117-39 and won the 2006 Division II national title.
She then spent four seasons at Northern Kentucky and is now 129-29 in five seasons at USD.
Oh, and she’s now won two Summit League Tournament championships and taken the Coyotes to three NCAA Tournaments.
“If you’re looking for me to say I’m surprised, I’m not,” Borseth joked when we chatted before Tuesday’s Summit League final in Sioux Falls.
Frankly, I didn’t expect him to be.
If anyone knows what Plitzuweit is like on the basketball court and how she sees the game as a coach, Borseth would know best.
Even though they haven’t coached together in nearly a decade, he still knows her well; well enough to know that her style produces successful results.
“She’s very driven,” Borseth said. “She’s very competitive, and we saw that right away.
“She was a great coach on the floor; a student of the game.”
Plitzuweit’s career record as a head coach now stands at 317-122 in 14 seasons, but what she’s done in Vermillion is even more impressive.
It’s exactly what USD had in mind when it brought Plitzuweit to campus in April 2016.
“Half an hour into our interview, I had this thought in my mind that, ‘How can we close the deal right here?’” athletic director David Herbster told me Tuesday.
He realized, he said, that he connected well with Plitzuweit and liked her vision for the program.
“It was the person to not only continue what we’d done; we just won the WNIT, but someone who could take us to the next level,” Herbster said
There were certainly high expectations, though, when Plitzuweit came aboard. The Coyotes had won the Summit League tournament title and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014, and two years later captured the WNIT championship.
Plitzuweit is not one to shy away from a challenge, however, according to Borseth.
“She’s not afraid to take on a new responsibility,” he said. “If you dare her to do something, she’ll prove you wrong.
“If you tell Dawn she can’t do something, she’s the wrong person to say that to.”
During her five seasons in Vermillion, Plitzuweit has guided USD to a pair of unbeaten runs through the Summit League schedule (2018, 2020), has guided the Coyotes to a pair of WNIT appearances, guided USD to an at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and has now won back-to-back Summit League tournament championships.
As she said after Tuesday’s victory over Omaha, it’s not easy to make a return trip.
“It’s really special, but it’s also really hard to do,” Plitzuweit said.
“You want that, and certainly our players have wanted that and have worked for it. To be able to do is a great challenge.”
This season’s return trip to the NCAA Tournament is particularly sweet for Plitzuweit and the Coyotes, given that they didn’t get the chance to compete in the ‘big dance’ last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was so rewarding, because after the season we had last year and to have the rug pulled out from underneath you, I was so happy for the team,” Herbster said.
Now the Coyotes (19-5) will wait to see who they play and when they play in the NCAA Tournament — the selection show is next Monday.
At least, they’ll know where they’ll play; somewhere in Texas: The entire tournament will be played in and around San Antonio, due to COVID.
“At the same time, it’s still the NCAA Tournament, and as players, that’s one of your goals,” Herbster said.
Just like it was mentioned in Plitzuweit’s interview five years ago.
“To see these young ladies celebrate on the court, and to be able to go dancing is something that will be very special,” she said.
“They missed out on that feeling and that opportunity and those memories, and now they have that opportunity.”
