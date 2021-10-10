MITCHELL — Yankton won the dance title and finished sixth in the cheer competition of the Mitchell Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Saturday at the Corn Palace.
Yankton scored 268.75 for top dance honors. The Gazelles also posted the top marks on Jazz (279) and Pom (258.5).
Mitchell, second overall with a 247.75, had the top Hip Hop score (251).
Platte-Geddes was seventh as a team, scoring 221.25. The Black Panthers scored 218 in Pom and 224.5 in Hip Hop.
Brandon Valley won the Cheer title with a 255, with Mitchell (221) placing second.
Yankton scored 181.5 for sixth. Platte-Geddes (179) was eighth, followed by Wagner (178.5), Bon Homme (178.5) and Parkston (175).
Yankton has its final tune-up for state on Oct. 14, hosting the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships. Start time is 5 p.m. at the Watertown Civic Arena.
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Yankton 268.75, Mitchell 247.75, Aberdeen Central 235.75, Pierre 234.75, Huron 233.25, Winner 226.25, Platte-Geddes 221.25, Gregory 201.75
JAZZ: Yankton 279, Aberdeen Central 243.5
POM: Yankton 258.5, Pierre 246, Mitchell 244.5, Huron 224.5, Winner 220.5, Platte-Geddes 218, Gregory 194
HIP HOP: Mitchell 251, Huron 242, Winner 232, Aberdeen Central 228, Platte-Geddes 224.5, Pierre 223.5, Gregory 209.5
