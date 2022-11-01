VOLLEYBALL
NEB. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 2-5 at Lincoln
CLASS D1
Quarterfinals, Nov. 3
No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (28-4) vs. No. 8 Nebraska Christian (27-7), 1 p.m., PBA North Court
No. 4 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (26-5) vs. No. 5 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (27-5), 3 p.m., PBA North Court
No. 2 Cambridge (29-2) vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (24-10), 1 p.m., PBA South Court
No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2) vs. No. 6 Meridian (27-4), 3 p.m., PBA South Court
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 1
Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-7, 25-9, 25-7
Tea Area def. Lennox, 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17
Canton def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford 27-25, 25-23, 25-19
Final Round, Nov. 3
No. 5 Tea Area (10-19) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (24-7)
No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (22-9) at No. 2 Canton (22-4)
REGION 5A
First Round, Oct. 31
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Chamberlain, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Second Round, Nov. 1
Wagner def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 25-2, 25-11
Mount Vernon-Plankinton def. Parkston, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23
Platte-Geddes def. Hanson 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Kimball/White Lake def. Bon Homme, 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22, 16-14
Final Round, Nov. 3
No. 4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (18-11) at No. 1 Wagner (29-3)
No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (20-9) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (25-7)
REGION 4B
First Round, Oct. 31
Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy-Marion 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12
Second Round, Nov. 1
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12
Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
Scotland def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-20, 25-8, 25-8
Final Round, Nov. 3
No. 4 Scotland (12-13) at No. 1 Freeman (19-9)
No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (18-12) at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (20-10)
REGION 5B
First Round, Oct. 31
Corsica-Stickney def. Marty 25-8, 25-8, 25-10
Second Round, Nov. 1
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-21, 25-19, 29-27
Wessington Springs def. Avon 25-16, 26-24, 25-18
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13
Final Round, Nov. 3, at Bonesteel
No. 4 Gregory (13-15) vs. No. 1 Burke (29-4)
No. 3 Wessington Springs (24-8) vs. No. 2 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (24-4)
SOCCER
GPAC MEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Nov. 3
No. 8 Mount Marty (7-6-3) at No. 1 Hastings (13-1-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Midland (9-4-5) at No. 4 Northwestern (7-5-5), 7 p.m.
No 6 Morningside (4-7-7) at No. 3 Dordt (8-3-6), 5 p.m.
No. 7 Briar Cliff (5-7-6) at No. 2 Concordia (13-2-2), 6 p.m.
