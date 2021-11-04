MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota produced a season-high for a three-set match with 57 kills during Friday’s 25-23, 26-24, 25-17 Summit League win over Western Illinois.
The Coyotes, improving to 14-8 overall and 11-2 in Summit League play, hit .326 for the match, the fourth straight match hitting over .300, all victories.
South Dakota, producing 57 total kills in the match for the 76 total points it scored, had three players reach double figures in kills while defensively a three-set season high of 70 digs also had three players in double digits.
Elizabeth Juhnke set her season-high for a three-set match with 19 kills while hitting .326 to go with eight digs. Madison Harms and Aimee Adams added 11 kills apiece while Sami Slaughter had seven and Maddie Wiedenfeld six.
Madison Jurgens notched a three-set season high of 42 assists to go with 12 digs while Lolo Weideman also notched a three-set career high with 24 digs along with seven assists.
Adams had 11 digs, Brooklyn Bollweg nine and Juhnke eight as part of the season-high for a three set match for the Coyotes.
South Dakota had to fight its way out of a 6-0 hole to begin the match and after taking a 23-20 lead, saw Western Illinois tie it at 23 before closing out the first set on kills from Juhnke and Adams.
The second set saw six lead changes and 11 ties as no team led by more than three the entire set. The Coyotes trailed 15-14 before a four-point run eventually led to a 21-18 lead. It was 22-20 when Western Illinois reeled off four points in a row and had two set points. South Dakota fended off those two set points and closed out the set winning the last four points in succession getting kills from Harms and two from Juhnke sandwiched around a Leatherneck attack error.
The Coyotes never trailed in set three, though it was tied three times, as Juhnke had eight kills alone in the third set, Jurgens 14 assists and Weideman 12 digs.
Juhnke’s 19 kills matched the most in the Summit League in a three-set match this season while Weideman’s 24 digs were second most in the Summit League in a three-set match.
South Dakota travels to Saint Paul to face St. Thomas for a 3 p.m. first serve on Saturday.
