The Mount Marty University men’s soccer program will host a free youth soccer clinic on Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Mount Marty Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Field House.
The clinic is open to players ages 9-12. The girls’ session will run from 9-10:30 a.m., with the boys’ session from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The clinic will be led by MMU head men’s coach Carlos Saenz, with warmup activities led by Avera’s Coach Rozy Performance.
Due to COVID-19, registrations for this event are required and are limited. Registrations may be done online at https://forms.pabbly.com/form/share/I0Iv-335136 or via the event on the MMU men’s soccer Facebook page.
