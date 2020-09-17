HARTINGTON, Neb. – The Wynot Blue Devils nearly lost their first match of the season, but a dominant fifth set helped Wynot prevail in their 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-2 victory over the Hartington-Newcastle Lady Wildcats in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
For the Lady Wildcats, Kayden Jueden dominated with 17 kills and 35 digs. Jueden eclipsed 1,000 digs for her career in the match. She had reached the 1,000-kill mark for her career earlier this season.
Also for Hartington-Newcastle, Alivia Morten handed out 30 assists and Olivia Grutsch also had 26 digs in the near upset.
Wynot will now have some rest before they face Wakefield on the Sept.24. Hartington-Newcastle, meanwhile, will look to build off this match when they face Bloomfield on Sept. 29.
WYNOT (8-0) 25 25 21 17 15
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (4-7) 19 20 25 25 2
Parkston 3, Lennox 2
LENNOX – The Parkston Trojans battled to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11 victory over the Lennox Orioles on Thursday in prep volleyball action.
Emma Yost had an excellent match to lead the Trojans, finishing with 16 kills and 23 digs in the road victory. Maggie Baumgart would also dominate the net with 13 kills and four blocks, while Faith Oakley handed out 25 assists.
For the Orioles, Zoey Zebel had 14 kills with 19 digs and Kyah Jackson handed out 23 assists. Mara Winker would also have 12 kills in the loss while teammate Courtney Sandal ended the night with 27 digs.
The Orioles will now finish their six-match home stand on Monday when they face Irene-Wakonda. Parkston will face Tea Area at home on Monday.
PARKSTON (7-2) 21 25 25 18 15
LENNOX (4-6) 25 21 20 25 11
Bon Homme 3, Irene-Wakonda 2
TYNDALL – Bon Homme’s Jenae Alberts recorded her 1,000th career dig in a 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-12 victory for the Cavaliers over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.
Alberts finished the match with 25 digs and eight kills. Teammate Olivia Bures would also have a stellar night, ending the match with 26 digs and seven kills. Jaden Kortan would also post eight kills and 13 digs in the victory.
For the Eagles, Emma McDonald had 13 kills and 29 digs while Nora O’Malley posted 12 kills. Also in the loss, McKenna Mork would also have 17 assists and 21 digs, while Emma Orr had 18 assists and 18 digs.
The Cavaliers will face Wagner on Tuesday in Tyndall. Irene-Wakonda, meanwhile, will look to bounce back quickly, as they will compete in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (2-5) 22 25 21 25 12
BON HOMME (4-5) 25 22 25 16 15
Freeman 3, T-D/A 1
TRIPP – The Freeman Flyers won a tough 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Tripp-Delmont/Armour in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
For T-D/A, Faith Werkmeister had an impressive 14 kills while Hannah Stremick ended the match with 29 assists and 11 digs. Teammate Emma Fink would also have 12 digs in the loss.
The Flyers will now face Canton on Monday. T-D/A will look to bounce back when they face Wessington Springs in Armour on Monday.
FREEMAN (4-3) 25 24 25 25
TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR (2-5) 21 26 14 18
Randolph 3, Wausa 1
WAUSA, Neb. — Randolph outlasted Wausa 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Alexa Cunningham posted eight kills and four blocks, and Clara Schindler finished with 19 assists for Wausa. Morgan Kleinschmit recorded four ace serves and two blocks. Abby Kaiser and Brooke Kumm each had 12 digs, and Ali Lundberg had three blocks for the Vikings.
Randolph, 6-5, hosts Wakefield and Walthill in a triangular on Tuesday. Wausa, 5-1, travels to Winside on Tuesday.
RANDOLPH (5-6) 25 24 25 25
WAUSA (5-1) 14 26 16 15
Pierce 3, Crofton 1
CROFTON, Neb. — Pierce battled past Crofton 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 in Mid-State Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Kaley Einrem finished with eight kills, 16 assists, two blocks (1 solo) and 12 digs to lead a balanced Crofton attack. Alexis Folkers had nine assists, two ace serves and 15 digs. Ella Wragge posted 13 kills and 12 digs. Jayden Jordan had four ace serves and 11 digs, and Allie Dahl and Lacey Sprakel each had two blocks in the effort.
Pierce, 6-6, hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday. Crofton plays in the Stanton Tournament on Saturday.
PIERCE (6-6) 25 20 25 25
CROFTON (4-6) 18 25 20 15
Madison 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION – The Madison Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-14 victory over the Vermillion Tanagers in prep volleyball action Thursday.
Abby Brooks finished the match with an impressive 18 kills and Kylie Krusemark had 21 assists to lead the way for Madison. Defensively for the Lady Bulldogs, Sophia VandenBosh would end the victory with 18 digs.
For the Tanagers, Eva Knutson had six kills and Claire Doty passed out 11 assists. Shadie Ludwig also finished with 22 digs in the loss.
Now the Tanagers will face Garretson at home on Monday in the third match of a four match home stretch for Vermillion. Madison will take to the road when they play next Tuesday, traveling to Chamberlain.
MADISON (6-2) 25 25 25
VERMILLION (2-4) 8 10 14
Dakota Valley 3, Canton 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Dakota Valley Panthers had a dominate 25-10, 25-17, 25-9 victory over the Canton Bulldogs on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Maddie Stout dominated at the net with 11 kills while Logan Miller lead the offense with 35 assists. Jorja VanDenHul would also finish the night with nine kills for Dakota Valley and Kate VanRooyan posted 19 digs in the victory.
For Canton, Landree Meister had seven assists and Carlee Laubach ended the match with eight digs and four kills. Canton will now play Flandreau next Monday. Dakota Valley, meanwhile, will look to keep their undefeated record intact when they face West Central on Tuesday.
CANTON (1-6) 10 17 9
DAKOTA VALLEY (7-0) 25 25 25
McCook Central/Mont. 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD – The McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars picked up a road victory with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-21 sweep over the Beresford Watchdogs in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
For the Fighting Cougars, Madisen Koepsell dominated the net with eight kills and four blocks while teammate Maggie Miles finished with 11 assists. Riley Morrison would also have 14 digs in the victory.
For the Watchdogs, Kara Niles had seven kills and Larissa Tiedeman had six assists and six digs. The Watchdogs will look to defeat Elk Point-Jefferson next Tuesday in Elk Point. The Fighting Cougars, meanwhile, will face Mt.Vernon/Plankinton in Mt.Vernon on Monday.
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE (3-7) 25 25 25
BERESFORD (1-8) 19 10 21
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
EMERY – The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies kept their undefeated record intact with a 25-4, 25-5, 25-16 victory over Viborg-Hurley in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Julia Weber led the Huskies attack with 10 kills and four ace serves while Kerrigan Schultz and Kaitlyn Roskens had 10 assists each.
For Viborg-Hurley, Denae Mach had 22 digs and Estelle Lee finished with 21 digs. Both teams will now compete in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (0-6) 4 5 16
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (7-0) 25 25 25
Chester Area 3, Howard 0
HOWARD – The Chester Area Flyers won a tough 25-10, 25-9, 25-16 victory over the Howard Tigers on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Breckyn Ewoldt and Jayda Kenyon both had 12 kills while Kenna Brown lead a dominate offense with 36 assist. 7th grader Emery Larson would also have 16 digs for the Flyers.
For the Tigers, Katelin Schlim had 17 digs and Aleya Kizer finished the match with 13 digs. Kate Connor would also post four kills in the loss.
Both teams will now prepare for the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday.
CHESTER AREA (8-1) 25 25 25
HOWARD (5-3) 10 9 16
O’Gorman 3, Brandon Valley 0
BRANDON – Bergan Reilly lead the O’Gorman Lady Knights to a 25-21, 25-10, 25-15 victory over the Brandon Valley Lynx on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Reilly finished the match with 24 kills and Raegen Reilley passed out 22 assists. Grace Bengford would also post seven kills in the Lady Knights’ victory.
For the Lynx, Liz Kopp had 12 assists and 12 digs while teammate Abby Finchalso had 12 digs. The Lynx will now face Watertown on Sept. 24. O’Gorman will turn around quickly and face Rapid City Central at home on Saturday.
BRANDON VALLEY (5-3) 21 10 15
O’GORMAN (5-0) 25 25 25
Estelline/Hendricks 3, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 1
RUTLAND – Kylie Beare had 14 kills to lead the Estelline/Hendricks Redhawks to a 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17 victory over the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Beare would also finish with nine blocks and 14 digs in the victory. Saide Johnson led the Redhawks offense with 30 assists and six ace serves, while Kaylee Johnson ended the night with 21 digs and five ace serves.
For the Raiders, Alivia Spilde had seven kills and Paige Hanson handed out 14 assists. Defensively, Alivia Bickett posted 29 digs, while Sine Matson had 25 digs.
The Raiders will face Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in Foretsburg on Saturday. The Redhawks, meanwhile, will face Hamlin next Monday.
ESTELLINE/HENDRICKS (4-2) 25 25 23 25
OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND (3-4) 15 21 25 17
