SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland return specialist Dalton Tremayne has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week for the Great Plains Athletic Conference for a third straight week.
Tremayne, a junior from Ponca, Nebraska, took the opening kickoff on Saturday afternoon all the way back for an 87-yard touchdown as Midland defeated Dakota Wesleyan, 50-14, on the road. Each time he was back to receive the Tigers’ punt, they elected to kick the ball towards the sideline away from him. On offense, he had a pair of catches for 56 yards, including a long of 42.
