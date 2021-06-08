NORFOLK, Neb. — Josie Reed of Ponca and Kaley Einrem of Crofton have been selected to play in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match, Saturday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Both area athletes will play for the “light” team in the event. The match is set for 3 p.m. at the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
